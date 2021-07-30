Celtics trade Tristan Thompson to Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, and pick

The Celtics have agreed to send center Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for point guard Kris Dunn, forward Bruno Fernando, and a 2023 second-round pick, a league source confirmed. The trade is expected to be finalized this weekend.
The source said that after Boston acquired Al Horford from the Thunder last month, it was clear the team needed to create space in a crowded front court that also included rising big man Robert Williams.
It is also a bit of a cost-cutting move for Boston. Thompson had one year remaining on the two-year, $18 million deal he signed last season. Dunn will make $5 million next season and Fernando has a $1.8 million salary, saving Boston about $3 million.
Advertisement
Dunn, a former Providence star, was selected by the Timberwolves with the fifth overall pick of the 2016 draft. He is an elite defender whose career has been slowed by injuries. He was slowed by a right knee sprain with the Bulls in 2019-20, and, after signing with the Hawks prior to this past season, he underwent surgery to remove cartilage from his right ankle. He played in just four games with the Hawks this season.
Still, he should provide backcourt depth after Kemba Walker was traded to the Thunder in the Horford deal. There is also a chance this could be just one step in a series of moves as free agency opens Monday, the source said.
Fernando, a 6-foot-9-inch center, was a second-round pick in 2019. He averaged 1.5 points and 2.4 rebounds over 31 games with Atlanta this season.
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.