Celtics trade Tristan Thompson to Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando, and pick

The Celtics have agreed to send center Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for point guard Kris Dunn, forward Bruno Fernando, and a 2023 second-round pick, a league source confirmed. The trade is expected to be finalized this weekend.

The source said that after Boston acquired Al Horford from the Thunder last month, it was clear the team needed to create space in a crowded front court that also included rising big man Robert Williams.

It is also a bit of a cost-cutting move for Boston. Thompson had one year remaining on the two-year, $18 million deal he signed last season. Dunn will make $5 million next season and Fernando has a $1.8 million salary, saving Boston about $3 million.