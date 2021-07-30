David Krejci’s departure for the Czech Republic leaves a gaping hole for Bruins at No. 2 center

Great for the reliable, productive No. 46, a fixture in the club’s top-six attack for nearly 15 years along with fellow pivot Patrice Bergeron.

Krejci, 35, did not technically retire from the NHL, but noted in a farewell statement that he wants to raise his two kids where he grew up, continue his playing career in front of family and friends, and otherwise enjoy the hockey sunset after years well spent in Black and Gold.

David Krejci’s hints of departing turned into an abrupt and hard goodbye Friday, the elite Bruins No. 2 pivot deciding to go home to the Czech Republic and continue his career overseas nearly two decades after striking out to seek fame and fortune in North America.

Anything but great for the local Original Six franchise doing business as the Boston Bruins, now forced to fill the gaping hole Krejci leaves at No. 2 center.

“It has become clear that I need to make a difficult decision for my family and I [sic],” wrote Krejci, his statement posted by the Bruins on Twitter early in the afternoon. “At this point in my career and life, I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams.”

Now comes the angst in patching together the Bruins attack.

Who takes Krejci’s place? There is no obvious, easy answer. Plentiful candidates, yes, including top prospect Jack Studnicka, along with Charlie Coyle, perhaps even newly acquired Nick Foligno or fellow UFA signee Erik Haula.

But no one in that group immediately, if ever, will deliver the productivity and consistency that were Krejci hallmarks. A central figure in the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup win, he heads home with a career regular-season resume of 730 points over 962 games (and 124 points in 156 playoff games.

The term “Playoff Krech, while hardly a myth, did not do justice to the fine work he submitted every year in the months leading to the postseason.

General manager Don Sweeney and coach Bruce Cassidy, both of whom were kept well informed by Krejci that he was leaning toward an exit, at the moment must take the “committee” approach, to use Sweeney’s characterization on Wednesday, in solving the open No. 2 hole.

Coyle has to be considered the likely first candidate, not only for his skill set and pay figure ($5.25M cap hit), but also because he is righthanded, like Krejci, in theory making it easier for him to dish to scoring winger Taylor Hall on the left side.

Hall and Krejci worked effectively together, an added enticement for Hall to sign his new deal (four years/$24M) in recent days. Now the former No. 1 draft pick will have to hope Coyle or someone else can create the lightning for him to bottle and deliver on net.

Otherwise, it could be top prospect Studnicka, another righthander, or perhaps Trent Frederic, a lefty. Sweeney on Wednesday noted that Frederic, who has worked all but exculsively as a winger in his 59 career games, would be moved “to the middle of the ice” this season. That now appears to have been foreshadowing by the GM.

Sweeney hired on three left-shot free agents at forward Wednesday, less than 48 hours prior to Krejci going public with his decision. The newbies — ex-Columbus captain Nick Foligno, Haula, and Tomas Nosek — all three prefer to play center.

The Bruins also have speedy pivot Curtis Lazar, a solid No. 4 in his run his after being acquired from Buffalo in April. Lazar and all the others must be considered as “committee” candidates at this hour, albeit with Coyle the obvious first choice to hold the gavel.

The six UFAs Sweeney signed Wednesday added nearly $20 million into the club’s cap base, nearly a quarter of it factored in acquiring Linus Ullmark as the No. 1 goaltender. All that work, clearly with an eye on Krejci departing, left the Bruins approximately $1 million within reaching the salary-cap spending limit, per both puckpedia.com and capfriendly.com.

If Sweeney wants to shop for a more high-profile center, or a defenseman, it appears he’ll have to do that via trade. He won’t deal No. 1 blue liner Charlie McAvoy, which leaves really only left wing Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Brandon Carlo as the roster players potentially the most attractive to bidders.

DeBrusk ($3.675M) and Carlo ($4.1M) also both carry substantial cap hits. Of the two, Sweeney would least want to surrender Carlo, but might be forced into it if a bona fide elite pivot, mid- or late-20s, were to become available.

Keep in mind: Bergeron, now without Krjeci providing Herculean support one spot lower in the order, just turned 36 years old. He also has a combined 1,303 games clocked on the odometer. If someone is dangling a legit big-time center, Sweeney isn’t getting in the bid without Carlo’s name in the mix. Painful, but true.

All in all, too bad that Krejci’s adieu ended up the fodder of a Friday news dump. A true craftsman, with hands to match his gargantuan hockey IQ, his contributions too often were overlooked by a fan and media base drawn to the sweeter eye candy of the Brad Marchand-Bergeron-David Pastrnak troika, along with the longtime pillars of defense in team captain Zdeno Chara and Tuukka Rask.

Some of that, of course, was by Krejci’s choice. He maintained a low-key, tempered profile. To the last day.

“This is not goodbye,” his statement read. “I will not be a stranger. I will be a Bruin forever.”

Unlike some other greats in Black and Gold, ex-captain Ray Bourque as Exhibit A, he’s left with his name chiseled into the Cup alongside his Boston brothers. There is comfort in that for any player.

Chara is gone. Krejci is gone. No telling if Rask ultimately resumes play as a Bruin. The “window of opportunity” to win another Cup with a core framed by the ‘11 win, has not been slammed shut, but by the day it is feeling like a cold and broken hallelujah.

David Krejci has left the building . . . and rebuilding in his absence will not be easy.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.