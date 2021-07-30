First-place Giants trade for third baseman Kris Bryant

The 29-year-old Bryant, who can become a free agent after this season, was one of the top position players available on the market as the disappointing Cubs sold off several stars. He is batting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs.

The first-place San Francisco Giants made a big splash just before the trade deadline Friday, getting third baseman Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers.

The versatile Bryant, a four-time All-Star, was the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL MVP, when he helped the Cubs win the World Series to end a 108-year championship drought.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers pulled off a monster deal for ace Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, getting the dynamic duo from the Washington Nationals. Washington acquired a pair of rookies, righthander Josiah Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz, and two minor leaguers, righty Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey.

Scherzer had been given permission to speak to the Dodgers to see if he would waive his right to veto any trade, a power he had as a 10-year veteran who has been with his team for at least five years.

The deal came with the Dodgers three games behind NL West-leading San Francisco. Los Angeles owns the top spot in the wild-card race, 2½ games ahead of San Diego.

The Dodgers made a trade early in the day for longtime Kansas City lefthanded starter Danny Duffy.

Scherzer is 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 19 starts this season, and also started the All-Star Game for the National League this month.

Javier Báez, Trevor Williams go to Mets

The New York Mets acquired flashy shortstop Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Báez, a two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner, gives the NL East leaders an immediate fill-in for injured buddy Francisco Lindor at shortstop. Lindor is sidelined with a strained oblique and isn’t expected back until at least mid-to-late August.

Báez, who can become a free agent after the season, is batting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. He has a .775 OPS and 13 stolen bases in 16 tries, but also leads the National League with 131 strikeouts. He has made 18 errors in 88 games.

Williams is 4-2 with a 5.06 ERA in 13 games (12 starts) this season, his first with the Cubs after spending his first five years in Pittsburgh.

Craig Kimbrel moves crosstown

The Chicago White Sox acquired closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs, a move that should give the AL Central leaders a fearsome bullpen for their playoff push.

Kimbrel has a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves in 25 opportunities for the Cubs this season and leads NL relievers in strikeout rate and opponents’ batting average. Kimbrel ranks ninth in history with 371 saves in his 12 years in the majors.

The White Sox sent second baseman Nick Madrigal, a budding star who is out for the season with a torn right hamstring, to the Cubs along with righthanded reliever Codi Heuer.

Phillies get pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy, bolstering their staff in a deadline trade in which they got the Texas Rangers’ top starter and closer in exchange for rookie righthander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects.

Texas also sent pitching prospect Hans Crouse, a second-round draft pick four years ago, and cash to the Phillies. Howard (0-2, 5.72 ERA), who was Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2017, is going to Texas with righthanders Kevin Gowdy and Josh Gessne.

Gibson (6-3, 2.87 ERA) was a first-time All-Star this season, but the 33-year-old righthander lost his last three starts for Texas. Kennedy had 16 saves in 17 opportunities for the last-place Rangers, and the 36-year-old righthander hasn’t issued a walk in his last 11 appearances, a span of 45 batters dating to June 4.

Yankees acquire Andrew Heaney

The New York Yankees acquired Los Angeles Angels starter Andrew Heaney, adding a pitcher after making two big trades for sluggers. The Yankees got the 30-year-old lefty and cash for minor league righthanders Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.

New York began the day at 53-48, fourth in the AL wild-card race for two spots. As Friday’s trade deadline approached, the Yankees got All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from Texas and star first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs.

Heaney was 6-7 with a 5.27 ERA in 18 starts for the Angels this year. He is 30-36 with a 4.57 ERA in eight seasons with Miami and Los Angeles — he posted his first big league win against the Yankees in 2015..

Jon Lester moves on to Cardinals

The Washington Nationals completed their final trade of a dizzying sell-off, sending veteran lefthander Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals. Lester becomes the second experienced lefty to join St. Louis, which also acquired J.A Happ from the Minnesota Twins. Nationals also traded catcher Yan Gomes and utilityman Josh Harrison to the Oakland Athletics for three minor leaguers. The 37-year-old Lester was 3-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 16 starts during his first season with Washington. He has won three World Series titles in his 16-year career: two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs … Though the Atlanta Braves entered the day one game under .500, they were only four games behind the first-place New York Mets. Emboldened by the standings, general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired outfielders Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario and reliever Richard Rodriguez in an attempt to position Atlanta for a run at its fourth consecutive division title… The Indians made another trade just before the deadline, sending reliever Phil Maton to the AL West-leading Astros for outfielder Myles Straw. Cleveland, which dealt second baseman Cesar Hernandez and outfielder Eddie Rosario in separate trades, also sent catcher Yainer Diaz to Houston for the speedy Straw, who will fill an open outfield spot for the remainder of this season — and maybe beyond. Maton has been used in a setup role this season, his third with the Indians. The 28-year-old righthander was 2-0 with a 4.57 ERA in 38 appearances. The 26-year-old Straw batted .262 with two homers and 34 RBIs in 98 games for the Astros. He has also scored 44 runs and is currently tied second in the AL with 17 steals in 22 attempts.

Nationals’ Starlin Castro suspended

Two weeks after announcing an investigation into a domestic violence allegation against Starlin Castro, Major League Baseball suspended the infielder for 30 games, saying he violated its “Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.” Castro, 31, is still technically a member of the Washington Nationals. But the team made clear that that won’t be the case for long.

“We take all allegations of abuse and harassment very seriously,” the Nationals said in a statement. “We fully support the Commissioner’s decision and will be releasing Starlin Castro upon the completion of his suspension. Per the terms of the policy, we will have no further comment on this matter.”

The 30-game suspension is unpaid, according to the league, and begins Friday. Castro will also be ineligible to participate in the 2021 postseason, should another team sign him. The Nationals added him on a two-year, $12 million deal in January 2020. Castro was accused of sexual assault in 2011, while playing for the Chicago Cubs. Prosecutors ultimately did not bring charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.











