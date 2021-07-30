Friday, July 30 at the Olympics

Lee is the first person of Hmong descent to represent the United States in the Olympics. And her father, John, suffered an incredible tragedy when he became paralyzed in an accident just days before US nationals in 2019. She considered skipping the event, but he urged her to go. It was her second-place finish in the all-around there that kicked off her run to the Olympics.

Sunisa Lee, an 18-year-old from St. Paul, Minn., won the women’s all-around title Thursday night in Tokyo. And she’s got a heck of a story.

Other notable performances on Thursday included:

• Tatjana Schoenmaker, a 24-year-old South African, won the women’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds. Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor won silver and bronze behind Schoenmaker’s world record

• Locally, Lynn native Rashida Ellis drew a tough first-round opponent in the lightweight division at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, and was behind from the opening bell in a stunning loss for the gold medal hopeful.

Here’s what to watch Friday and Saturday morning:

Women’s soccer: After a second-place finish in Group G, the US women will have a rematch of the 2019 World Cup against the Netherlands. The Americans defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in that match. Watch live at 7 a.m. EDT Friday on NBCSN.

Track and field: Qualifying in a number of events — plus the final of the men’s 10,000 meters — will be aired from 6 to 8 a.m. EDT Friday on Peacock. In primetime on Friday night, qualifying continues on NBC.

Swimming: Caeleb Dressel 100 meter fly, Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus 800 meter free, mixed relay medals.

Golf: The men’s third round play begins on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

Men’s basketball: With a win over Czech Republic in the final game of group play on Saturday at 8 a.m. (Peacock), the US will advance to the quarterfinals.

Baseball: The United States will face South Korea at 6 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSN.





