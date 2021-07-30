Friday’s Patriots training camp report: In good hands wirh Nelson Agholor

Not participating: QB Jarrett Stidham (PUP); TEs Devin Asiasi (COVID-19 reserve list) and Dalton Keene (PUP); DTs Chase Winovich (PUP) and Byron Cowart (PUP); LBs Brandon King (PUP), Terez Hall (PUP), Cameron McGrone (NFI), and Anfernee Jennings; CB Stephon Gilmore (PUP); and S Joshuah Bledsoe (NFI).

Nelson Agholor shined Friday as the Patriots donned shells for the first time this summer on Day 3 of training camp. The new receiver got in a lot of work as the club continued to work on red zone and goal line plays.

Rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson, who had been on the non-football injury list, practiced for the first time.

A number of players, including Winovich (it’s hard not to notice that shock of blond hair, even in a baseball cap), worked out on the lower field.

INJURIES: C/G Ted Karras went down late in practice, letting out a holler after he appeared to twist his left knee. He walked with a slight limp to the training area — Bill Belichick checked on him before he left the field — where he was examined by the medical staff. He got up, stretched, then headed to the locker room, without a noticeable limp.

DRESS CODE: Helmets and shells.

NELSON’S BAKERY

Agholor really baked in the heat, collecting five catches during full-team drills. The projected No. 1 receiver had been quiet the first few days, but really turned it on.

His best catch came in the back of the end zone when he made an acrobatic airborne grab of a Cam Newton sizzler. He also tracked a deep ball from Newton, though he might have been flagged for a push on that one (cornerback D’Angelo Ross would surely agree). The lone blemish was a drop in the end zone on a beautiful deep ball from Mac Jones.

Nelson has the ability to play in the slot and on the perimeter and is working to develop a rapport with both Newton and Jones.

“I think that’s one of the cool things that we do here in New England,” he said. “We like to move guys around and put guys in position to run a variation of routes.”

TOP PLAYS

▪ Jones threw a pretty end zone fade to Kendrick Bourne during an early period.

▪ Brian Hoyer tucked in a similarly gorgeous fade to Marvin Hall, who shed Joejuan Williams in coverage and showed great body control to haul it in.

▪ Josh Uche batted down a Hoyer pass at the line of scrimmage that Kyle Van Noy nearly picked before it hit the ground.

▪ Jones corralled a low snap smoothly before hitting Sony Michel on a screen pass.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ The defense bested the offense twice during rounds of individual red zone drills, prompting the losers to drop to the ground and pound out some pushups.

The highlights of those matchups included: Jones hitting a diving Jonnu Smith (with Devin McCourty in coverage); Newton firing to Hunter Henry (also McCourty); and Jones scrambling before connecting with a diving Gunner Olszewski. The last play prompted Bourne to give Jones an “attaboy” slap on the buttocks.

▪ Center David Andrews and defensive lineman Rashod Berry had a testy exchange (couple of shoves, no big whoop) during one goal line drill. The players are clearly antsy to get more physical.

▪ J.J. Taylor ran a penalty lap after muffing a return; he already had a ball in one hand but couldn’t corral the second.

▪ Olszewski, who muffed a punt Thursday, was the first player up and worked on extra reps before practice with special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

▪ Rookie kicker Quinn Nordin acted as a faux punt returner while Matthew Slater worked on his gunner moves.

▪ “Thug Motivation 101” and “Amazin’ ‘’ by Young Jeezy were the warmup selections.

UP NEXT

Saturday: Practice at 9:45 a.m. open to the public.

Sunday: No practice.

As a reminder, Saturday will be the final day for fans to receive a COVID-19 vaccine courtesy of the Kraft Center for Community Health Mobile Vaccination Clinic. Fans who take the Pfizer vaccine on-site will receive a $25 voucher for concessions and free admission to the Patriots Hall of Fame.





