Game 105: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

After getting pounded, 13-1, in their series finale with Toronto, the Red Sox begin a 10-game road trip, starting with a crucial three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays trail the Sox by just 1½ games in the AL East. Here are the standings.
The bigger news could happen before the teams take the field Friday night, as both organizations make look to make additional moves ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT trade deadline. Both teams added sluggers already, with the Rays trading for Nelson Cruz last week, while the Red Sox acquired Kyle Schwarber Thursday night.
You can track all of the moves here.
Lineups
RED SOX (63-41): TBA
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (7-6, 4.18 ERA)
RAYS (61-42): TBA
Pitching: LHP Josh Fleming (7-5, 4.07 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Fleming: Xander Bogaerts 1-1, Bobby Dalbec 1-2, Rafael Devers 2-3, J.D. Martinez 0-2, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 0-1.
Rays vs. Pérez: Randy Arozarena 2-6, Ji-Man Choi 0-3, Nelson Cruz 9-30, Yandy Díaz 5-17, Kevin Kiermaier 1-9, Brandon Lowe 2-6, Manuel Margot 1-11, Austin Meadows 1-10, Francisco Mejía 1-2, Brett Phillips 0-1, Joey Wendle 1-6, Mike Zunino 7-24.
Stat of the day: Christian Vázquez has 20 multi-hit games this season, trailing only Salvador Pérez (25) of the Royals for most doubles by a catcher in the American League.
Notes: This is the seventh meeting of the 19-game season series, with the Red Sox holding a 4-2 edge … Martín Pérez is 3-2 with a 3.55 ERA over his past seven starts. He is 2-5 with a 5.61 ERA in 14 career appearances (12 starts) against the Rays … Fleming has allowed 10 runs and 14 hits over 8⅓ innings in his past two outings. In his only previous appearance against the Sox, he allowed three runs on six hits and took a no-decision in a 4-3 loss last September.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.