Game 105: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

After getting pounded, 13-1, in their series finale with Toronto, the Red Sox begin a 10-game road trip, starting with a crucial three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays trail the Sox by just 1½ games in the AL East. Here are the standings.

The bigger news could happen before the teams take the field Friday night, as both organizations make look to make additional moves ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT trade deadline. Both teams added sluggers already, with the Rays trading for Nelson Cruz last week, while the Red Sox acquired Kyle Schwarber Thursday night.