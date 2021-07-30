NCAA Board of Governors to start reform with constitutional convention

Oklahoma and Texas accepted invitations to join the Southeastern Conference in July 2025, worried that their storied athletic programs were in danger of losing ground if they stayed in the Big 12. A whirlwind week of official moves came to a conclusion when regents at both Texas and Oklahoma unanimously jumped at the chance to join the SEC. “After thorough consideration and study it became obvious that standing pat would be falling behind,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said. The SEC, already the strongest football conference in the country, welcomed its newest members.

The NCAA Board of Governors Friday called for a constitutional convention in November, the first step toward launching dramatic reform in how the sprawling, multibillion-dollar enterprise of college sports is governed for years to come. In the wake of a stinging loss in the Supreme Court and radical changes to the way athletes can be compensated —- and with College Football Playoff expansion and major conference realignment already in motion — the NCAA said it wants to “reimagine” how it manages the needs of its more than 450,000 athletes. “The goal is to make sure that we can align authority and responsibilities, get that right between campuses and the conferences and the national level,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a brief teleconference with reporters. That begins with examining the NCAA’s very foundation, a six-article constitution that lays out the association’s purpose, principles and general policies. Action on proposed changes to the constitution is expected to be taken at the NCAA’s January convention. A 22-person Constitution Review Committee with university presidents, conference commissioners, athletics directors, and students from the more than 1,100 member schools in Divisions 1, 2, and 3 will be created to redraft the constitution. The committee will be appointed in August after each division nominates candidates.

BASKETBALL

No surgery needed by Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t need any type of offseason procedure for the left knee that the two-time MVP hyperextended during the team’s NBA title run. “He’s fine,” Horst said. “I can’t explain it, but he’s fine.” Antetokounmpo hurt his knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed awkwardly after attempting to block a dunk attempt by Atlanta center Clint Capela. Antetokounmpo later said he worried that he’d be out for a year. He sat out the last two games of the Eastern Conference finals — the Bucks won both contests to take the series 4-2 — but returned for the next series and ended up earning NBA Finals MVP honors. Antetokounmpo averaged an astounding 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5 assists to help the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2 and earn their first championship in 50 years . . . The Thunder acquired forward Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from the Jazz in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations. The 6-foot-10-inch Favors has appeared in 751 games with the Jazz, Nets, and Pelicans. Over his 12-year NBA career, he has averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.23 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game. He averaged about 15 minutes per game and 5.4 points for the Jazz last season.

GOLF

Daniel Hillier rushes to front of World Invitational

New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier carded nine birdies and one bogey in a second round of 62 at the World Invitational at Ballymena, Northern Ireland, to reach 11 under par. He was a shot ahead of overnight leader Jordan Smith, who followed his opening 62 with a 68 at Massereene Golf Club. The 678th-ranked Hillier does not have full playing rights on any tour but equalled the course record with a 64 at Hollinwell in final qualifying for the British Open this month. He narrowly missed the cut at Royal St George’s. In the women’s event, American Emma Talley opened up a three-shot lead over compatriot Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea’s Chella Choi thanks to a storming finish to her second round at Massereene. Talley was furious with herself after posting a second bogey of the day on the par-4 second, her 11th hole, but responded with five birdies in the last six to complete a superb 65 and reach 13 under par. England’s Charley Hull carded a second consecutive 68 to lie four shots off the pace alongside Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, who led after an opening 66 and added a 70 on Friday . . . The European Tour’s Trophée Hassan II in Morocco in October has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.The Lalla Meryem Cup, the Ladies European Tour’s event scheduled on the same Oct. 21-24 dates at the same Royal Golf Dar Es Salam club in Rabat, was also canceled.

SOCCER

Ben White signs five-year deal with Arsenal

Arsenal signed defender Ben White to a long-term contract after luring the England center back away from Brighton, which described the transfer fee it received as a club record. The teams did not disclose details but it was widely reported the fee was $69.5 million, and the length of contract five years. The 23-year-old White was a member of the England team in the European Championship after 36 Premier League appearances last season for the south-coast club.

