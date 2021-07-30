In Patriots camp, quarterbacks seem more focused on cooperation than competition

“Ever since I’ve been here, there’s been a quarterback competition,” said Newton, addressing the New England media in person for the first time. “I think, in essence, that’s the underlying Patriot Way. Every position has a competition there, and the quarterback position is no different.

He deals with questions the same way. So when the 11-year veteran was asked Friday if he’s in a quarterback competition this training camp, he took the query head-on.

“Brian Hoyer is supposed to make me better. I’m supposed to make Mac Jones better. Mac Jones is supposed to make Brian Hoyer better. And you can’t forget about [Jake Dolegala] and even [Jarrett Stidham] that’s in the balance. Shout out to him; hopefully everything went good for him.

“But for us, it’s just the mentality to have that championship mental toughness each and every day and the desire to get better.”

Stidham is out of the competition for now, as he is on the physically unable to perform list dealing with shoulder and back woes.

Jones had much the same take as Newton.

“We’re all competing for a job or whatever, and our goal is to win, so I guess they’re obviously going to play the best player and that’s going to be whoever it may be,” Jones said. “I’m just here to work, and … I’ve got to get better, so I’m young and I know that.

“I have to produce on the field and do exactly what I’m supposed to do on each play and fix every problem. When you do that, things will work out.”

Newton conferred with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during Friday's workout. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The main show of this training camp is between Newton, the incumbent and anointed No. 1, and Jones, the club’s No. 1 pick in April. Through three practices, the competition has been more cordial than contentious.

Newton and Jones are often spotted chatting after drills, and the veteran has even picked the rookie up (figuratively speaking) after rough stretches. Newton shed some light on those conversations and what his burgeoning relationship with Jones has been like.

“To be honest with you, it’s still a learning process,” he said. “And I told Mac this yesterday. He doesn’t know me yet, I don’t know him yet, as far as comfort. I’ve been around Brian long enough for him to know how to get me going. Obviously, Stiddy and us.

“So, just a couple months with Mac, he’s a person that over time you’ll get to understand and know,” said Newton, who did say Jones is as “cool as the other side of the pillow.’’

Newton understands the frustrations that come not only with being a rookie but being a rookie playing the highest-profile position. When those frustrations set in, that’s when Newton can offer advice and be a sounding board.

“As a young player, man, you know what your expectations are, and you know you’re better than what you’re producing,’’ he said. “And it still happens with me. It doesn’t matter if you’re 11 years in, one year in, 14 years in, for us, it’s knowing that we have a standard we have to meet each and every day.

“And of course, there’s going to be disappointment when you don’t meet it, and yet Mac has been great, Brian has been great. Everybody is just trying to learn each other and just try to be the best teammates you can as much as possible.”

“I’m just here to work," said Mac Jones. "I’ve got to get better, so I’m young and I know that." John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Newton continued to lead off every team-drill period Friday and hit 14 of 20 passes, including three completions each to newcomers Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith.

Though there’s still some slight hesitancy in his in his decision-making, Newton is way ahead of last year, and his throws have more velocity and accuracy.

“That’s what training camp is all about,” said Newton. “Of course, we have this mental in our head that, in the classroom or when we’re meeting, coach asks a question — boom, that’s where we’re supposed to go with the ball,.

“OK, now you’ve got Devin McCourty showing something, Kyle Dugger’s showing something. Then all of a sudden, [Dont’a] Hightower jumps over here and all of a sudden, it’s like ‘What do I do? What do I do? What do I do?’

“It’s just taking the brain a little longer at times. But hopefully with a lot of repetitions, it’ll be good.”

Jones followed Newton during the team periods and connected on 8 of 18 passes, the highlight being a gorgeous end zone fade to Kendrick Bourne that the rookie dropped in effortlessly.

Jones is a quick thinker and his release is rapid as well.

“My whole thing is whatever the play tells you to do, do it,” said Jones. “I’m trying to get there. I’m getting better.

“I don’t feel like I’m lost out there, but you’ve got be able to throw the ball to the right guy based on the coverage, based on the problem. That’s a ball that’s supposed to be thrown quick to your first lead and get it out. If not, just make it a process to where you’re sticking to it. It’s not, ‘Oh, I think it’s this,’ or, ‘Let me try this,’ it’s, ‘I see this. Let me do this.’ ”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.