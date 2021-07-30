Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham to miss 12 weeks after undergoing back surgery, according to reports

After fully participating in the team’s offseason workouts and mandatory minicamp, Stidham began training camp on the physically unable to perform list and has been unavailable to practice. Coach Bill Belichick acknowledged Wednesday that Stidham would miss “a little time.”

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham underwent back surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss 12 weeks, according to NFL Network.

Fellow quarterback Cam Newton had hinted at a potential procedure when he sent his teammate well wishes during his remarks after Friday’s practice.

“Shout out to him,” Newton said. “Hopefully everything went good for him.”

In Stidham’s absence, the Patriots claimed Jake Dolegala off waivers to serve as an additional passer during training camp. Through his first two practices, Dolegala, a familiar face from last season’s practice squad, has not earned reps during the team’s 11-on-11 period but has participated in drills with the wide receivers.

The Patriots now have four quarterbacks on the 90-man roster: Newton, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, and Dolegala. The team must finalize its 53-man roster by Aug. 31.

