Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry won’t address trade request, saying he is happy here

Earlier in July, agent Jamal Tooson said in a statement that it would be best for both his client and the Patriots if “N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp.”

“Right now, I’m really not worried about anything trade-wise,” Harry said Friday morning after practice. “I’m focused on how to be the best version of myself on the field.”

FOXBOROUGH — As the Patriots were wrapping up their first week of training camp, wide receiver N’Keal Harry didn’t want to get into the public trade request his agent issued earlier this summer.

Asked whether he was comfortable with the statement released on his behalf, Harry deferred to his agent.

“Whatever happens with my representation, I mean, you guys can go ask my representation,” said Harry, who is under contract through the 2022 season, with a fifth-year option through 2023. “Y’all can have that discussion with them, but I’m not focused on any of that right now.”

Through three practices, Harry said, he remains comfortable with his standing on the Patriots. The 23-year-old wideout has put forth a strong showing during the padless sessions, including a couple of catches in the end zone.

“Everything’s been very normal,” he said. “I’m focused on helping this team win and doing whatever I can to become the best version of myself.”

Has there been any awkwardness between him and coach Bill Belichick or his teammates?

“Not at all,” he said.

As Tooson wrote in his statement, Harry’s production with the Patriots “hasn’t met the expectations” set by the parties after New England drafted the 6-foot-4-inch Arizona State wideout in the first round with the 32nd overall pick in 2019.

Harry started his rookie year on injured reserve, and returned to catch 12 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. The following season, which was headlined by a quarterback change from Tom Brady to Cam Newton, Harry’s numbers still left much to be desired. He finished last year with 33 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Harry expressed confidence that he can achieve much more.

“I have very high standards for myself,” he said. “A successful season for me would just be playing to the ability I know that I can play at. I know I can play at a very high level. That’s just my biggest goal for myself.”

One of Harry’s focuses this offseason was improving his mobility and flexibility by engaging in more stretching and agility drills. He’s hopeful that working on his body, as well as incorporating additional film study, will pay dividends.

“I feel like, the past couple of years, I’ve been focused on playing so big,” he said. “I feel like I lost a little bit of my wiggle.”

If he does stick around in New England, Harry certainly will have competition for targets. The Patriots signed wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor this offseason, along with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Jakobi Meyers, who led the team in targets (81) and receiving yards (729) last season, also is back in the fold.

Harry, however, said he “definitely” feels he is putting himself in a position to earn a regular role.

“My confidence has been very good this training camp,” he said. “I feel like anything they ask me to do, I can do it and I can do it at a high level. Confidence is absolutely not an issue for me right now.”

So, would he be happy if he were still a Patriot at the end of training camp?

“Absolutely,” Harry said.

Why?

“I just feel like I can really help this team win,” he said. “I feel like I can have a big role within this team.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.