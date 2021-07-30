Rays take advantage of early lead to beat Red Sox and tighten AL division race

“The fact that we tried to add to the group isn’t an indictment of the guys we have,” Bloom said. “We really like the group we have.”

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acknowledged that he pursued starting pitching, but the conversations they had with other clubs didn’t produce any deals he was comfortable making.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Red Sox did not make any additions to their rotation before the trade deadline hit on Friday afternoon. That was a surprise given the apparent need.

A few hours later, there was less to like.

Martín Peréz didn’t give the Red Sox a chance against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing six runs in a 7-3 loss before a crowd of 11,109 at Tropicana Field.

It was the third loss in four games for the Sox, who now lead the second-place Rays by a half-game in the division race.

Nate Eovaldi, the lone trustworthy starter in recent weeks, goes on Saturday night against Ryan Yarbrough.

Peréz (7-7) lasted only four innings as the Rays battered him for three home runs. It was the third time in his last four starts that Peréz was unable to go five innings.

It’s a downturn that has lasted two months now. Peréz was 4-2 with a 3.09 earned run average in his first 11 starts, allowing only four home runs.

He is 3-5 with a 6.69 ERA in 10 starts since and has given up 12 homers.

He’s not alone. The Red Sox rotation had a 4.20 ERA in the first two months of the season. It’s 4.98 since including 5.29 in 14 games since the All-Star break.

The Sox had 10 hits even with Rafael Devers out of the lineup for the second straight game with a strained left quadriceps. But they left nine runners on base against Josh Fleming (8-5) and four relievers.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen allowed two hits over four scoreless innings.

Peréz set the tone for his poor outing with an aggravating first inning.

He needed only five pitches to retire two righthanded hitters on ground balls then walked lefthanded hitting Austin Meadows on five pitches.

The next pitch was a lifeless cutter that Yandy Diaz hammered into the stands in left field for his seventh home run.

With a runner on first and two outs in the third inning, Peréz fell behind Diaz and allowed a single to center field. Wander Franco followed with a two-run double to center.

The Red Sox got to Fleming in the fourth inning, scoring two runs on four hits. Christian Vazquez and Bobby Dalbec had RBI singles.

Jarren Duran singled and Jonathan Araúz walked to load the bases with two outs, but Kiké Hernández popped to third base.

At 4-2, the Sox were back in the game. But Peréz allowed home runs by Mike Zunino and Randy Arozarena in the bottom of the inning. Both came on poorly located cutters.

The Sox got a run back in the fifth inning when Xander Bogaerts singled and raced around to score on a two-out double by Hunter Renfroe.

Yacksel Rios replaced Peréz and allowed a triple by Wander Franco before chucking a wild pitch that gave the Rays a 7-3 lead.

