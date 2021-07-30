Red Sox’ Michael Chavis comes full circle at Tropicana Field

The former first-round pick, now 25, was swapped for 28-year-old lefthanded reliever Austin Davis.

Chavis made his departure from the same ballpark on Friday after he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Michael Chavis made his major league debut with the Red Sox at Tropicana Field on April 20, 2019, arriving in time to collect a pinch-hit double in his first at-bat.

Sox manager Alex Cora said it was a tough conversation.

“You don’t want to give that news. But at the same time, see the big picture and what it might mean to his career,” Cora said.

For Chavis, it was a boom-and-bust tenure in Boston.

He hit .280 with a .915 OPS, 10 home runs, and 26 RBIs over his first 33 games and 125 at-bats in the majors, making an immediate impact.

But Chavis hit .221 with a .642 OPS, 15 home runs, and 57 RBIs over the 135 games and 447 at-bats that followed, striking out 197 times.

Chavis had been getting fairly regular playing time after being called up on June 24 but was 6 for 46 (.130) with 19 strikeouts.

“It’s a league of adjustments. He’s still working on it,” Cora said. “He’s going to an organization where they work hard to improve their players, just like we do.”

Cora joked that Chavis would now be working with the “tough Cora” — Pirates third base coach Joey Cora, his older brother.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington was GM of the Red Sox when Chavis was the 26th overall pick of the 2014 draft.

Chavis was developed as a third baseman but started only two games at that position in the majors. He was primarily a first baseman and second baseman.

…

Kyle Schwarber won’t be joining the Red Sox any time soon. Once he does, he could be changing positions.

Schwarber has been on the injured list since July 3 with a strained right hamstring. He has been taking batting practice but not yet run the bases.

“If it were up to him, he’d be active tomorrow. But we’ve got to be smart,” Cora said.

Schwarber, who is expected to join up with the Sox on Saturday, spoke to Cora on Thursday and Friday and expressed enthusiasm for learning first base.

The Sox see Schwarber as at least the lefthanded portion of a platoon at first base with Bobby Dalbec along with playing the outfield.

“We’ll work with him,” Cora said. “[Coaches Carlos Fables and Ramón Vázquez] will be on top of it. We can use him at the DH spot, too, and play J.D. [Martinez] in the outfield.”

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom believes Schwarber can fill the team’s need at first.

“He’s excited to do it. This is someone I would not bet against,” Bloom said.

Schwarber has been primarily a left fielder and DH in his career with two starts in right field and 15 as a catcher, the last of those in 2015.

Schwarber has played first base once, for three pitches on April 7, 2017.

In the bottom of the ninth inning of a game at Milwaukee, the Cubs moved Schwarber from left field to first base with the bases loaded and one out. The game was decided on a wild pitch.

“He can play left field, we know that … he’s actually better than people think,” Cora said.

Nationals head athletic trainer Paul Lessard, who was formerly with the Red Sox, indicated to the medical staff that Schwarber was getting close to a minor league rehab assignment.

“I want him to breathe a little bit and our staff to get a hold of him,” Cora said.

Schwarber and Rafael Devers have been offseason workout partners in the Tampa area.

…

The Red Sox activated Hirokazu Sawamura from the injured list after a 10-day stint because of triceps inflammation …Marwin Gonzalez, out since July 13 with a strained right hamstring, began a rehab assignment with Triple A Worcester. He started at second base … Worcester outfielder Marcus Wilson was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Hansel Robles. The 24-year-old has an .822 OPS for the WooSox along with 10 homers and 10 stolen bases … Two players from Worcester — righthander Austin Brice and lefthander Stephen Gonsalves — were at Tropicana Field on the taxi squad in the event more trades were made. Jonathan Araúz started the day on the taxi squad then was activated to take Chavis’s spot and started at third base.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.