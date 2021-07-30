Revolution aren’t letting success spoil them as they prepare to face Red Bulls

Despite the first-half success, the Revolution are not satisfied and feel they have another gear to reach. Remaining focused and consistent for the full 90 minutes will be key moving forward, starting with Saturday’s match at the New York Red Bulls.

New England has led the Eastern Conference since May 16 — its longest run since 2005 — and recently pulled 1 point ahead of Seattle in the Supporters’ Shield race.

As the Revolution approach the halfway point of the MLS season, they sit comfortably atop the Eastern Conference with a 7-point cushion over second-place Nashville.

“I think there’s still a lot of work we have to do as a group,” forward Teal Bunbury said. “I think we’re still not fully focused for 90 minutes. I still think we’re making silly mistakes. I also feel that, at times, we’re not all on the same page. So I think there’s a lot still to build off of.

“Granted, obviously we’re doing well, we’re getting results, but I think to take our team to the next level we have to start being a little bit sharper, and I think that’s going to be important.”

Advertisement

The Revolution (10-3-3, 33 points) are on a three-game winning streak, claiming victories over Atlanta, Miami, and Montreal, and outscoring them, 8-1, in the process. They received contributions up and down the lineup during the streak.

Arnór Traustason and Adam Buksa scored twice in the win over Miami, and Gustavo Bou added a pair of goals in last Sunday’s 2-1 victory over visiting Montreal.

After a brief rough patch, a back line headlined by Andrew Farrell and Brandon Bye has returned to form, going 325 minutes without allowing a goal before Djordje Mihailovic scored in the 79th minute Sunday.

“Obviously the 9 points was a very good accomplishment,” said coach Bruce Arena. “Every game was different and very challenging. A number of players contributed, so overall, we’re very pleased.”

Advertisement

The Revolution will look to complete a season sweep of the Red Bulls after recording a pair of wins (3-1 and 3-2) over New York at Gillette Stadium. The Red Bulls (5-6-3) are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, 4 points behind Montreal for the seventh and final playoff spot.

New England’s depth will be tested once again Saturday.

Arena said Jon Bell and Luis Caicedo are out with injuries, while Buksa, who left Sunday’s game after a collision, had X-rays come back clean and is cleared to play.

The Revolution also will be without defender Henry Kessler and goalkeeper Matt Turner, who are on national team duty. The latter backstopped the US to a 1-0 win over Qatar in the Gold Cup semifinals Thursday, propelling the Americans into Sunday’s final against Mexico.

Tajon Buchanan, representing Canada, scored in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Mexico; he will miss his fifth straight game.

With the Gold Cup nearing its end, Bunbury had nothing but praise for his three teammates.

“What an opportunity and how well they’re representing not only their countries, but themselves and our team, this organization,” said Bunbury. " I think they’re handling themselves extremely well. Those guys have the utmost character.”























