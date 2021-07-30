Simone Biles deserves compassion, but pressure and risk will always be part of sports

This past week at the Tokyo Games, after a rare poor vault at the start of team competition, she withdrew from the event, explaining, “I’m not in the right head space. I’m not going to lose a medal for this country and for these girls, because they’ve worked too hard.”

▪ America loves Simone Biles. What’s not to love? She’s a decorated champion, a great ambassador and role model. She has overcome a difficult childhood and the unspeakable trauma of being sexually abused by a US team doctor. A case can be made that she’s the greatest gymnast of all time (four Olympic golds, 19 in world championships).

Picked-up pieces while taking a few minutes away from the Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones debate …

While Biles cheered from the sideline, her stunned teammates took second place, and Biles accepted her silver medal with them. Subsequently, she did not compete for the individual all-around crown and it remains to be seen whether she will participate in individual event competition.

Biles deserves compassion and understanding. She deserves much credit for putting a public face on the important issue of mental health, particularly among athletes. She has brought new attention to the enormous pressure and physical rigors/dangers of high-level competition. She makes us ask if our elite athletes are getting the support they need to compete at the highest levels.

There have been many glowing headlines and statements:

“Biles … is a hero … because she quit to take care of herself.” (Suzette Hackney, USA Today.) “This is what change looks like: choice.” (Lindsay Crouse, New York Times.) “Bravo to her for taking care of herself.” (Tara Sullivan, Boston Globe.) “This was an act of individual resistance, putting up a firm wall between herself and the glaring burden of competition.” (Kurt Streeter, New York Times.)

It also was an act that put enormous stress on Biles’s teammates. Her in-the-moment withdrawal forced them to compete in some events they hadn’t warmed up for, knowing that their scores had to count and that one fall might have meant no medal at all. Admirable as it was, Biles’s decision is not an Olympic triumph on a par with Jesse Owens in Berlin in 1936, Bob Beamon in Mexico City in ‘68, and Mary Lou Retton in Los Angeles in ‘84.

“She surely could have predicted what came next,” Streeter wrote in the Times. “The usual howls from the knuckle-draggers who want sports and society to remain stuck in a past in which athletes never betray their stoicism. The braying critics — most of them seem to be white men — who said she wasn’t a true champion because she didn’t suck it up.”

No howling here. Biles is a true champion. We have no reason or right to question her motives. We thank her for being a great representative for the US and we hope she gets the help she needs. But it doesn’t change the fact that all high-level competition brings pressure and physical risks.

Japanese gymnast Shun Fujimoto competed with a badly injured knee as Japan won gold in team competition at the 1976 Games in Montreal. Nadia Comaneci competed with a badly injured wrist and won team gold for Romania in the 1979 world championships. American Kerri Strug suffered an ankle injury in team competition at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and was celebrated for vaulting on one good leg to help America win the gold. Can we at once be sympathetic toward Biles without rendering the performances of these athletes as misguided?

Hope so. Hope it’s still OK to celebrate achievement under duress while being ever-mindful of an individual athlete’s mental health.

▪ Pete Rose should get another look from MLB and Cooperstown now that teams are bragging about going into business with gambling operations. The Red Sox issued a press release Wednesday, announcing DraftKings as “the official Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) provider of the franchise.”

Swell. So what about Pete and his 4,000 hits? Why is he on the permanently ineligible list when franchises are in business with bettors?

▪ Who doesn’t love Kyle Schwarber?

▪ Quiz: Name the only big leaguer who won batting titles in three different decades (answer below).

▪ The NFL means business when it comes to vaccinations. It has threatened teams with the possibility of forfeits, and players with the potential of losing game checks if games are lost to COVID outbreaks. The league has color-coded wristbands to identify which players are vaccinated and which are not (within the facility, not on the field, unfortunately). Love it. Pay attention, Rob Manfred.

▪ I give USA Basketball no slack if it fails to come home from Tokyo with a gold medal.

There’s a growing narrative that the rest of the world has caught up to us in basketball and that it should be no surprise if we lose to another country. Sorry. Not buying. We should still beat the pants off France, Nigeria, and everybody else in the world.

Let’s have no excuses for Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, and friends. Same goes for Gregg Popovich.

The US is 139-6 all-time in Olympic basketball. It had won 25 straight games before the loss to France. Stop telling us it’s not a surprise when you lose.

▪ Things have quieted down around Garrett Richards, but it should be noted that he continues to be amazingly ineffective, especially at $10 million per year.

Learning how to pitch again at the age of 33, starting for a first-place team that’s more than 20 games over .500, Richards is 6-6 with a 5.15 ERA. He has allowed a whopping 123 hits and 45 walks in a mere 101⅓ innings. Lots of hard contact and traffic.

If things don’t change, would you put this guy on a playoff roster?

Garrett Richards has lost four of his last six decisions. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

▪ Infielder Jeter Downs, touted as the top prospect in the Mookie Betts deal, went into the weekend hitting .197 for Worcester.

▪ Memo to Cole Beasley: You tinfoil hat is ready for pickup.

▪ Chris Paul is something of a Cooler. The Suns’ loss to the Bucks marks the fourth time Paul has been on a team that lost a series after earning a 2-0 advantage.

▪ It turns out Sharon has another Olympian in addition to baseball player Jake Fishman. Aaron Herman, who was born in Connecticut and went to Sharon High School, was a coxswain on a 1972 US rowing team that finished 11th.

▪ According to the New York Post, guests at Bob Kraft’s birthday bash in the Hamptons included Lionel Richie, David Spade, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King, Adam Silver, Roger Goodell, and Bill Belichick. Drew Bledsoe arrived with plenty of his Doubleback wine for the guests.

▪ Would it surprise you to learn that Jim Rice had 13 more career triples (79) than Rickey Henderson (66)?

▪ Former Celtics senior vice president Joe DiLorenzo has joined Regan Communications as chief financial officer. DiLorenzo was a top insider with the Celtics during the Larry Bird years.

▪ Quiz answer: George Brett, 1976, 1980, and 1990.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.