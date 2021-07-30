What are the pandemic Olympics like? Many restrictions, few fans, and little spirit

Not that I don’t like Tokyo, at least what I’ve been able to glimpse through the window of a moving bus. Journalists spend hours riding buses at every Olympics, traveling from media housing to the main media center and from there to the sports venues and then back again.

TOKYO — On the day after the Olympic opening ceremony, I already was planning my exit strategy. It took so long to get here — 23 hours door-to-door plus another six being detained at Narita Airport — that I want to make sure I can depart when I’m scheduled to.

What makes these Games different is that we have no other option, at least for the first 14 days. That’s the Japanese government’s way of keeping foreign journalists under a pseudo-quarantine until it reckons that we won’t infect anyone with the coronavirus that we don’t have. Once that time is up — and it ends for me Tuesday — we’re free to use the extensive subway system, eat in restaurants, shop in department stores, check out the Sensoji Temple.

That’s the usual Olympic experience wherever the Games are, from Athens to Rio. But these are unlike any I’ve covered since the Globe sent me to Montreal in 1976. There’s a state of emergency that keeps getting extended. Oppressive weather like a wet sauna. And no Olympic spirit.

Usually there are murals and banners all over the host city, but I haven’t seen any here. Most Japanese citizens didn’t want these Olympics, especially since they can’t attend them. They’re paying $25 billion for the Games yet they can’t wait for them to be over.

When the Emperor is reluctant to use the word “celebrating” in his formal opening, that’s telling. COVID cases in the capital are going up daily. When they shut off the cauldron and formally end the Games a week from Sunday, the challenges and costs of dealing with the disease still will be here after everyone leaves.

There are significantly fewer American journalists here than usual, from fewer than two dozen newspapers. Nobody from Atlanta, Miami, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Detroit, Seattle, and Cleveland among the other usual attendees. Budget cutbacks have much to do with that, but so does COVID. Many newspapers didn’t send writers on the road last year with their pro teams. Why send them halfway around the world to watch modern pentathlon?

The national papers — the New York Times, Washington Post, and USA Today — have contingents here that are larger than some countries’ delegations. They should have marched in the opening ceremony. The organizers could have used a few more participants.

These Games are big news because there have never been any like them. None that were postponed for a year, none that were held amid a global pandemic, none that risked being canceled right up until they began, none that were held without spectators. That’s what makes the XXXIInd Olympic edition so peculiar — the absence of crowd noise, the lack of buzz.

Watching the women’s gymnastics team final was like sitting through podium training. All you heard were the athletes’ teammates and coaches urging them on and the volunteers clapping politely. The Japanese, of course, clap for everyone. They’re wonderful hosts, endlessly solicitous.

In front of the athletes' village Friday, a woman protested against Tokyo holding the Olympics. Kantaro Komiya/Associated Press

The unpaid Games workers are invariably young and efficient, and they approach their relatively menial tasks as honorable assignments. They’ll stand at their posts for hours in the sticky heat, bowing and smiling and pointing you right or left and thanking you for using the sanitizer spigot.

Except for the mandatory masks and the plastic partitions, the essentials of covering the Olympics haven’t changed. There still are seats with TV monitors in the press tribunes, still mixed zones for chatting with athletes right after they come off, still press conferences with the medalists, still the usual wide-eyed quotes from the teenaged victors: “It’s like a dream come true. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

But more than most previous ones, these Games are spread out, with no center to them. Unlike Seoul and Sydney, Barcelona and Beijing, where the major venues were within walkable clusters, very few are adjacent in Tokyo. Some are far out of town. If you’re going 60 miles to Shizuoka for cycling, 140 to Fukushima for baseball, or 190 to Sendai for soccer, you’d better come back with a story.

What’s missing so far, at least until the 14-day restrictions are lifted, is the freedom to get out and about and see what makes a host city distinctive. Walking along the Great Wall outside of Beijing. Seeing the crown jewels at the Tower of London. Wading in the surf at Ipanema.

A volunteer held a placard regarding fan behavior at the women's judo competition. JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

So there’s already a yearning for 2024 and Paris, for watching the skateboarding competition at the Place de la Concorde and the beach volleyball on the Champ de Mars. For taking the Metro, walking along the Seine, eating ice cream at Berthillon, ordering the shellfish platter at La Coupole. The athletes here are talking about continuing on for another three years. Nobody wants to miss Paris.

Among my colleagues, there’s not nearly as much enthusiasm for the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing, which now are only six months away. There’s talk of another “media playbook” from the International Olympic Committee and the organizers, with its crazy-making dictates and downloads and deadlines, of restrictions that will be much more easily enforced in a totalitarian country.

There’s also the possibility that there won’t be any restrictions, that the Chinese government will dismiss the previous two years as a foreign fable. Virus? What virus? Let’s party like it’s 2008.