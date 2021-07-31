Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: Coastal shorebirds are concentrated right now at beaches. On Cape Cod, highlights included a summering brant and a little blue heron at Forest Beach in Chatham, a black skimmer in Dennis, and an American golden-plover and a seaside sparrow at Nauset Marsh in Eastham. There were four summering razorbills in Chatham. In Provincetown, there were two Cory’s shearwaters, a little gull, a Sabine’s gull, and a royal tern at Race Point.

As July ends, songbird activity is relatively quiet as many species are undergoing a molt that will eventually prepare them for fall migration. However, shorebird activity at coastal areas is where much seasonal bird activity will be at its peak in the days and weeks ahead.

Essex County: North of Boston, a summering horned grebe continued off Marblehead Neck and two yellow-crowned night-herons were present at Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. At Plum Island, a merlin was noted along with an early dunlin and black guillemots; single black guillemots were also seen at Andrews Point in Rockport and in Gloucester Harbor.

Martha’s Vineyard: The most exciting discovery last week was a flock of seven black-bellied whistling-ducks spotted and photographed at Lucy Vincent Beach in Chilmark.

Middlesex County: Some luminaries included single common loons on Walden Pond in Concord and Flints Pond in Lincoln, an American bittern at Lynnfield Marsh in Lynnfield, and two black vultures in Hopkinton. Observers spotted an alder flycatcher, a sora, and a least bittern at Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord.

Norfolk County: Two black vultures and a fly-over Caspian tern were observed in the Blue Hills.

South Shore: A clapper rail was seen at Ellisville Harbor in Plymouth, a royal tern was at Duxbury Beach, and a pied-billed grebe was spotted on a pond in Myles Standish State Forest.

Suffolk County: Highlights included a sooty shearwater and 16 Wilson’s storm-petrels off George’s Island in Boston Harbor, a bufflehead in Winthrop, a least bittern at Belle Isle in East Boston, and a hooded merganser and an alder flycatcher at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Western Mass.: Merlins were noted in Williamstown and Pittsfield, and in Ashfield, four sandhill cranes continued to be observed near the area they have nested in throughout the year. In Deerfield, a sora and three marsh wrens were tallied. There was a little blue heron, a glossy ibis, and two soras. In Sunderland, at the Southwick Wildlife Area in Southwick, a blue grosbeak continued to be regularly observed; farther north, four blue grosbeaks continue to be recorded in the Honey Pot area of Hadley. Also in Hadley, two purple martins were regularly recorded in the Fort River area of the Conte Refuge. An Acadian flycatcher continued to be observed at Gate 8 at Quabbin Reservoir in Pelham.

Worcester County: A least bittern was noted at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Area in Lancaster.At Wachusett Reservoir, six Bonaparte’s gulls were tallied along with six Eastern meadowlarks at Gate 37.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.








