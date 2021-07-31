Crews work to repair water main break in Burlington

Although the break was extensive, it happened in a low traffic area, police said, and there was no road congestion.

The main broke near Leopold Street and Woodcrest Avenue sometime around 7 a.m, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Crews were working Saturday morning to repair a large water main break in Burlington, officials said.

Residents in the area will be without water for a few hours, according to Burlington police. Officials did not immediately have information regarding the number of people it is affecting.

A team of workers from the town’s water department remained on scene at about 10 a.m., police said. Crews were waiting for the pipes to drain before beginning excavation.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.