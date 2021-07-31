Former Boston police auto technician charged with embezzlement

A former Boston police auto repair technician who allegedly embezzled $260,000 worth of parts, supplies and tools has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud charges, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said Friday.

Bahram Gharony, 36, of Boston, was charged with two counts of wire fraud. A plea hearing date has not yet been set, prosecutors said in a statement.

Gharony allegedly used his position to defraud the department’s fleet management division over a three year period, starting in June, 2017, prosecutors said in a statement.