Man arrested after stabbing, crash in Yarmouth

A man was arrested Friday evening after he allegedly threw a shovel through the window of a home, stabbed two people and hit a man with his truck as he drove away, Yarmouth police said.

Matthew Amick, 30, of Hyannis, was found hiding in his home a few hours after the altercation occurred, police said. It was not known what charges he is facing, a dispatcher said Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of an altercation involving three parties at 2 Hoover Road in West Yarmouth about 5:30 p.m. Friday, said Sergeant Andrew Coville. Officers arrived to find a man lying in the street with severe injuries to his lower body, the release said.