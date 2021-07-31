Man arrested after stabbing, crash in Yarmouth

A man was arrested Friday evening after he allegedly threw a shovel through the window of a home, stabbed two people and hit a man with his truck as he drove away, Yarmouth police said.
Matthew Amick, 30, of Hyannis, was found hiding in his home a few hours after the altercation occurred, police said. It was not known what charges he is facing, a dispatcher said Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of an altercation involving three parties at 2 Hoover Road in West Yarmouth about 5:30 p.m. Friday, said Sergeant Andrew Coville. Officers arrived to find a man lying in the street with severe injuries to his lower body, the release said.
Officers learned that Amick allegedly hit the man while fleeing the scene.
Amick had allegedly thrown a shovel through the front window of the residence and stabbed two people with a box cutter, police wrote in the release posted to Facebook.
While fleeing the scene, Amick allegedly struck a motor vehicle and sped off without stopping, police said. His vehicle was then located at a business on Willow Street in Hyannis, the release said.
Police later found Amick hiding in the crawl space in the basement of his home. Officers negotiated with him to come out of the space. He was arrested at about 8:30 p.m., according to the release.
The stabbing victim suffered minor injuries, Coville said.
The man he allegedly ran over with his truck is a 63-year-old man from Yarmouth. He was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment of his injuries, Colville said.
