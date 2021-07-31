Multiple shark sightings confirmed off Cape Cod

A shark is detected by a tag on them that is recorded by a receiver as they swim by. The real-time data helps pinpoint their location, according to the conservancy. Shark sightings are also tracked by people who spot them in the water and report the information to the organization.

Sharks were detected eight times Saturday, including a great white named Broken Tail at night near a buoy off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, according to the conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

There were multiple confirmed sightings of sharks swimming off Cape Cod over the weekend, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a Chatham nonprofit that tracks activity.

Advertisement

On Saturday afternoon, a great white named Danny was detected by a buoy near Newcomb Hollow Beach. He had been spotted earlier in the day off Chatham’s North Beach Island. Another shark was detected late in the afternoon by a buoy near Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro.

Newcomb Hollow Beach was temporarily closed Saturday afternoon over a possible shark sighting, but “it was a false alarm,” said Wellfleet Beach Director Suzanne Grout Thomas.

Other shark sightings confirmed off North Beach Island were Cow in the afternoon, and Padre, Commodore, and one labeled “3083″ in the morning, according to the app.

Commodore was also detected off Chatham Friday afternoon. Another great white shark named “Big Bopper” was detected Friday afternoon, with Big Bopper near Truro and later near Wellfleet, according to the app.

There were 11 reported confirmed shark sightings Saturday, according to the app. One was spotted 50 yards offshore at 9:15 a.m. south of the Nauset Beach drive-on area off the coast of Chatham, according to the app. Another sighting about 30 minutes later reported a great white shark less than 15 yards from the shoreline in the same area.

Advertisement

Another sighting happened at 9:21 a.m. just north off of Orleans, with a great white spotted by a pilot about 150 yards offshore. Five minutes later in the same area, two sharks were spotted about the same distance away from shore.

A shark was spotted off Nauset “right beyond wave break off,” at 10:29 a.m., the app said. About 30 minutes later, another great white was spotted in the same area by a pilot off Chatham.

Two more sightings occurred south of those outside of the north inlet to Chatham Harbor: one at 10:44 a.m. and a 9-foot shark spotted by a pilot about 200 yards offshore at 2:48 p.m.

Two sharks were spotted off of North Beach Island at about 11:19 a.m. with one 25 yards offshore and another near the buoy about 100 yards offshore, according to the conservancy.

At 1:55 p.m., a great white was spotted by a pilot about 100 yards outside of the Nauset Inlet off of Eastham, according to the app.

The latest confirmed sighting reported Saturday was at 3:10 p.m. about a quarter-mile offshore of Chatham.

There were a total of seven confirmed sightings on Friday, with four in the North Chatham area and three off of North Beach Island.

Earlier this week, great white sharks were spotted off the coast of Orleans Thursday and two sharks were detected off the Cape Tuesday morning.





Advertisement





Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch. Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.