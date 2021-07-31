New England news in brief

A 53-year-old man was arrested after police allegedly found an AK-47 rifle while searching his car during a traffic stop Friday afternoon in South Boston, police said. Luis Thistle of Dorchester is charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun or a machine gun, police said in a statement Saturday. Officers were on patrol when they allegedly saw a passenger inside a motor vehicle complete a drug transaction on W 3rd and F streets at 3:30 p.m., police said. The officers pulled the vehicle over and discovered Thistle had an active warrant out of Fort Myers, Fla., for burglary and larceny, according to police. They also found the rifle inside a duffle bag, and $2,500 in cash inside the vehicle, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

Former police auto tech charged with embezzlement

A former Boston police auto repair technician who allegedly embezzled $260,000 worth of parts, supplies, and tools has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud charges, the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said Friday. Bahram Gharony, 36, of Boston, allegedly used his position to defraud the department’s fleet management division over a three-year period, starting in June 2017, prosecutors said in a statement. He allegedly ordered parts and supplies for the department, but then sold them to other parties, the statement said. Gharony submitted fraudulent and altered invoices to the department, claiming the parts were ordered for the fleet, prosecutors said. Gharony told those he sold the items to that they were purchased legally through a discount available to the police department, the statement said. A date for a plea hearing has not yet been set, the statement said.





GREAT BARRINGTON

Grant will help restore historic Black church

The nonprofit restoring a historic Black church where civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois once attended services has received a grant worth almost $500,000. The National Park Service grant announced by the Upper Housatonic Valley Natural Heritage Area on Thursday will help toward the rehabilitation of the Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church. The church was completed in 1887 and served as a hub of Black life in the region until it closed in 2014. Community members concerned over the deteriorating building’s fate formed Clinton Church Restoration in 2016, and the nonprofit purchased the building the following year after raising $100,000. Upon completion, the organization wants to reestablish the space as a heritage center and visitor site that will include a flexible performance space, as well as “museum-level interpretive exhibits and programming,” interim executive director Eugenie Sills said. (AP)

YARMOUTH

Man arrested following stabbing, crash

A man was arrested Friday evening after he allegedly threw a shovel through the window of a home, stabbed two people, and hit a man with his truck, police said. Matthew Amick, 30, of Hyannis, was found hiding in his home a few hours after the altercation occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Hoover Road, police said. The investigation is ongoing, and charges were not announced as of Saturday, a dispatcher said. Officers arrived to find a man lying in the street with severe injuries to his lower body, the release said. The man, 63, of Yarmouth, was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment of his injuries.





BATH, MAINE

Historic schooner capsizes in river

The historic Mary E schooner capsized on the Kennebec River with 18 passengers and crew aboard during a Friday evening cruise, officials said. The vessel, which is operated by the Maine Maritime Museum, went into distress at about 5:30 p.m. near Doubling Point, Deputy Police Chief Michelle Small said. All aboard were rescued by the Coast Guard, the town’s fire department, Sea Tow, and Good Samaritans, Small said. There were no injuries, but one woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The Mary E was partially submerged by the time it was towed to shallow water near the museum. Officials are investigating what prompted the vessel to capsize. Built in Bath in 1906, the Mary E has operated as a fishing schooner, cargo carrier, a passenger-carrying windjammer, and “even rumored to have been a rum runner,” according to the museum’s website. The schooner was restored in the museum’s shipyard from 2017 to 2018. “At this time we are working to determine what factors may have contributed,” said museum spokesperson Katie Spiridakis in an e-mail Saturday.