Our coming climate apocalypse (or is it already here?)

The United States doesn’t have to wait until the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this fall. Start now to make major adjustments in greenhouse gases from transportation, heating, structural improvements, agriculture, etc. Time cannot continue to await us. The world depends upon us to act now.

Thank you to Sabrina Shankman for calling global warming exactly what it is: a climate apocalypse ( “In weather extremes, a climate apocalypse,” Page A1, July 25). Sadly, we knew about climate change decades ago but little was done to prepare for it. Now we are in desperation mode, with catastrophe after catastrophe assaulting our beloved world.

Mary Pendleton

Bridgewater

.

Full speed ahead to a carbon-free future

Thank you for the unequivocal accounting of climate change in Sabrina Shankman’s front-page story on Sunday. Whether it’s wildfires, floods, heat waves and heat domes, or other extreme weather events, we are definitely experiencing it. On Monday, parts of Massachusetts received air quality warnings due to wildfires raging on the West Coast and in Canada (“Wildfires smoke prompts air quality alert,” Metro, July 27).

As Shankman noted, “it’s going to get worse,” and exponentially so, if we don’t act fast. Just as the evidence is certain, so is our path to address it: We must move with great speed and determination toward a carbon-free future. Time is of the essence.

Marjorie Lee

Wayland





Our country’s response depends on the party in power

Wow, all it’s taken for climate change to consistently be front-page material are deadly wildfires, floods, and extreme heat and drought around the country and globally.

Here in Boston, we’ve got rising seas, flooding, hotter and wetter weather, more severe weather events, and now plumes of wildfire smoke to choke on.

We only had, oh, a few decades of warnings from scientists.

What were we and our leaders thinking, with our radically ineffectual response to an existential crisis? States and others have acted, but we need a national response. Now there’s a narrow window remaining for urgent action to avert the worst catastrophes to come.

We can still save ourselves, the planet, and the other species we’re destroying in the process. But the Republicans in Congress (plus a few “moderate” Democrats) refuse to support President Biden’s bold climate plan to propel us toward clean energy and a livable future. So Democrats must do all the heavy lifting as Republicans remain mired in anti-science denial of reality. If Republicans should take back Congress in 2022, they will lead us exactly where one would expect: to the unlivable future guaranteed by continued inaction.

Elizabeth L. Merrick

Somerville





How about an ‘interstate highway’ for flood and fire control?

The article “In weather extremes, a climate apocalypse” reminds us that the Western and Eastern parts of the United States have opposite problems: too little water in the West and too much in the East, especially during hurricane season. These appear to be engineering problems, and both could be solved by building a system of reservoirs and aqueducts to move excess stormwater from the East, for flood control, to the West, for irrigation and wildfire control. The cost may be high, but perhaps it would be comparable to building the interstate highway system.

Stephen Schmitt

Boxborough