Adam Buksa caps rally in Revolution’s 3-2 win over New York Red Bulls

The Revolution, who play host to Nashville SC Wednesday, twice overcame deficits, converting twice in the final six minutes.

Adam Buksa’s added time goal made the difference as the Revolution (11-3-3, 36 points) improved their winning streak to four games, defeating the Red Bulls (5-7-3, 18 points) at the Harrison, N.J., stadium for the first time in a regular season game.

The Revolution snapped their Red Bull Arena jinx and extended their lead in the Supporters Shield race with a 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls Saturday night.

Early on, the Red Bulls’ aggressiveness paid off, as referee Rami Touchan allowed play to continue after ignoring appeals from both Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil for foul calls. And the Red Bulls took advantage of the possession, Wikelman Carmona scoring his first MLS goal, a 20-yard left-footer in the eighth minute.

Advertisement

The Revolution nearly equalized as Buksa hit the right post (22nd), Tommy McNamara’s rebound saved, then the crossbar (45th) off a Brandon Bye cross.

Bou equalized with his 10th goal of the season, drilling a shot from the edge of the penalty area off the underside of the bar in the 60th minute. The score was set up as the Revolution played out of the back, then DeJuan Jones and Arnor Traustason played a give-and-go from near the halfway line.

Fabio Gomes broke the deadlock, finishing from close range after a Dru Yearwood pass went off Bye’s heel, then was backheeled by Caden Clark following a throw-in in the 63d minute.

Bou had a goal disallowed for offside (68th) before Bye headed in a Gil free kick in the 84th minute. Then, Buksa took down what appeared to be a Gil shot, then fired past Carlos Coronel in the first minute of added time, the sequence started by a Brad Knighton goal kick. Gil appeared to be injured on the play and was replaced by Scott Caldwell.