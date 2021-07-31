Celtics finalize Josh Richardson trade with Mavericks, sending Moses Brown to Dallas

The Celtics on Saturday finalized their trade with the Mavericks by agreeing to send center Moses Brown to Dallas in the Josh Richardson deal that was consummated on Friday, a league source confirmed.
Brown, 21, was acquired from the Thunder last month in the Kemba Walker trade. He averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 43 games with Oklahoma City last season and erupted for 21 points and 23 rebounds in a March loss against the Celtics. He will make just $1.7 million next season.
The Celtics used the remaining $11 million trade exception from the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade with the Hornets last fall to acquire Richardson from the Mavericks, according to a league source. Richardson will opt into the final season of his four-year, $42 million deal.
Advertisement
Richardson’s arrival could be an indication that the Celtics are losing confidence in their ability to re-sign Evan Fournier in free agency.
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.