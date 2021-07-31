Game 106: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

Now just a half game up on the Rays, the Sox will turn to Nate Eovaldi to try and stop the slide in Tampa, the righthander taking on a former employer for a third consecutive start. Despite two solid outings against the Yankees in his last two appearances - five innings of one-run ball on July 17, one strike away from eight shutout innings on July 24 - he took back-to-back no decisions in Boston losses.

Having dropped three of their last four, the Red Sox are looking to turn things around against the Rays on Saturday evening in game two of a 10-game road trip.

The Sox will take confidence in their success against Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough, who has had a forgettable time against Boston this season - in two appearances, Yarbrough allowed 14 runs (11 earned) in just seven innings against the Sox, good for a 14.14 ERA.

Lineups

RED SOX (63-42): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (9-5, 3.49 ERA)

RAYS (62-42): TBA

Pitching: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.38 ERA)

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Yarbrough: Araúz 1-4, Bogaerts 10-25, Dalbec 1-4, Devers 5-16, Hernández 2-4, Martinez 11-19, Plawecki 1-3, Renfroe 1-5, Verdugo 3-5, Vázquez 8-21

Rays vs. Eovaldi: Arozarena 0-5, Choi 3-10, Cruz 2-6, Díaz 2-10, Kiermaier 3-11, Lowe 2-11, Margot 1-4, Meadows 6-12, Mejía 1-3, Wendle 5-9, Zunino 1-7

Stat of the day: Of pitchers with at least 50 innings of work, Garrett Whitlock’s 1.26 ERA is the lowest in the American League this season.

Notes: With Friday’s win, the Rays improved to 3-4 against the Red Sox this year after dropping their first four meetings ... Eovaldi pitched well against the Rays earlier this season, but has struggled against them throughout his career. On April 7, Eovaldi held Tampa Bay to one run on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over seven innings in Boston’s 9-2 victory. Overall, Eovaldi is 3-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) opposite the Rays ... Yarbrough is 3-3 with a 6.79 ERA in 13 career games (six starts) against Boston ... Boston should get a boost in the form of returning All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers on Saturday. Devers was not in the lineup the last two games after exiting Wednesday’s nightcap against Toronto with left quad tightness.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.