Kyle Schwarber ready and willing to try his hand at playing first base

He was no longer biding time with a team wallowing in fourth place in the NL East. Instead, he walked into the visitor’s clubhouse Saturday at Tropicana Field and joined a first-place Sox team that was loading up at the deadline to make a playoff push while at the same time trying to hold off the Tampa Bay Rays who were only a half-game back in the AL East.

For almost all of July, slugger Kyle Schwarber’s mind had been fixed on working his way back from a hamstring injury that had kept him out of the Washington Nationals lineup since July 3. But when he got the phone call Thursday that the Nationals had agreed to trade him to the Red Sox for minor league righthander Aldo Ramirez, he had to immediately flip the switch.

Advertisement

“It was definitely a whirlwind there,” Schwarber said. “Getting a call late that night, you’re trying to scramble and make sure that you get everything in order to get to Tampa. When you’re walking into the ballpark and you do all the protocol things and pass that, you get excited when you’re going to walk into a new clubhouse full of a bunch of new guys.”

Five years removed from winning the World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, Schwarber was just as rejuvenated by coming to a contender.

“It’s a nice feeling when you’re walking into a really good situation and knowing that you’re going to be able to come in and help a team push to a goal to go out there hopefully postseason and beyond,” Schwarber said.

The Sox already have plans for Schwarber — mostly to play him in the outfield, but also to give him looks at first base — and Schwarber doesn’t expect his hamstring recovery to take much longer. He said he was able to get back to hitting a week after the injury and has been taking batting practice for three weeks to keep his swing intact.

Advertisement

“It’s not going to be too long,” Schwarber said. “I’ll probably go out on a rehab here maybe pretty soon and then see how that goes. Could be back before you know it. So trust me, I’m itching to get back out. It’s been too long, and I’m ready to get back out there and play baseball again and play some winning baseball.”

Before the injury, Schwarber had a scorching month in June, hitting .280 with a record-setting 15 home runs and 30 RBIs, including a stretch from June 19-29 in which he hit 12 homers in 10 games. For the season, he’s hitting .253 with 25 homers and 53 RBIs.

“You’re not surprised by it, because that’s something that you prepare for every day,’' he said. “That’s something that I think every player holds themselves to a very high expectation for themselves.

“But obviously, the home runs, when you hit that many, you just kind of sit back and laugh and just hope that feeling never goes away and just to get back out there on the field.”

The Sox, who wanted to address a need at first base at the deadline, will likely challenge Schwarber to play a position he’s only played once in his career.

In 2017 with the Cubs, he moved to first base for one play against the Brewers.

Advertisement

“I was hoping the ball is going to get hit to me,” Schwarber said. “I think it was bases loaded. We went five-in infield there and I was excited. I wanted the ball to come to me. I was ready to throw that thing home. But yeah, that was the experience.”

When the Sox approached him about playing first, Schwarber had no hesitation. He made the adjustment from a catching prospect in college in the minors to left field in the majors. He’s familiar, he said, with adjusting on the fly.

“I am looking forward to the challenge,” he said. “I’m not a guy that’s going to shy away from something. They asked and I said, ‘Let’s go.’ Trust me. I’ll be I’ll be working my butt off over there.”

Hansel Robles and Austin Davis added to active roster

Newly acquired relievers Hansel Robles and Austin Davis were added to the active 26-man roster. Cora pictured Robles playing a role similar to Hirokazu Sawamura, who has been on the disabled list since July 23 (retroactive to July 20) with a right tricep inflammation.

“A righty that can come in, shut down an inning, and come back for three more,” Cora said. “His stuff is that good. He’s done it before. And we’re comfortable with that.”

Cora envisioned Davis being able to come on in the sixth or seventh inning against lefthanders to get an out and hand over the ball. Davis will play an important role after Darwinzon Hernández was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique retroactive to July 30.

Advertisement

Cora said he didn’t expect Hernández’s injury to be a long-term issue.

“He’s been dealing with it,” Cora said. “And instead of just keep pushing it — he wanted to keep pushing it, we didn’t agree with it — so hopefully you can come back sooner rather than later.”

Catcher Connor Wong was optioned Friday night to Triple-A Worcester.

No surprise Jack Lopez makes dazzling play for USA baseball team

Cora wasn’t surprised to see Worcester Red Sox utility man Jack Lopez make a dazzling sliding backhand stop down the third-base line and fire to first for the final out of USA Baseball’s 4-2 win over Korea. Lopez consulted Cora, a longtime friend, when USA baseball approached him about a roster spot last month. “He’s a good player,” Cora said. “And he’s not afraid. And that’s something that I told [USA Baseball third-base coach] Darren [Fenster] when he asked me about utility guys or guys that can help him. He gets it. He can play second, he can play short, he can play third, he can play the outfield. Baseball family. He’s been around. He’s not afraid. So very happy that he made that play. And, you know, hopefully, they can win the gold.” ... Marwin González, on the injured list since July 16 (retroactive to July 13) with a right hamstring strain, continued his rehab assignment with Triple A Worcester on Saturday. He’s slotted to play again Sunday and then meet the Sox in Detroit on Monday ... Matt Andriese, on the injured list since July 10 with right hamstring tendinitis, will throw live batting practice Sunday in Worcester ... Christian Arroyo (left hamstring strain) and Danny Santana (left groin strain) have been doing agility workouts.

Advertisement

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.