Nick Martínez, Triston Casas keep US baseball unbeaten with win over South Korea

“Felt comfortable the whole game,” he said after striking out nine over five innings and pitching the United States over South Korea, 4-2, for a 2-0 record at the Olympics in baseball.

Nick Martínez stepped onto the mound, and it felt like an old familiar place.

Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth off side-arming righthander Ko Youngpyo (0-1), and Nick Allen went deep with a solo shot in the fifth.

A righthander who turns 31 on Thursday, Martínez (1-0) allowed one run and four hits.

He was 17-30 for Texas from 2014-17 and signed with the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters after the Rangers demoted him to Triple A 13 times. He switched to the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks this season and is 7-2 with a 2.03 ERA.

While Major League Baseball refused to allow 40-man roster players at the Olympics and many teams blocked top prospects from participating, Nippon Professional Baseball stopped its season, as did the Korean league (KPO).

“I’m familiar with Asian-style baseball,” Martínez said. “I’ve been fortunate to watch a little bit of the KBO during quarantine last year, so I was able to see some of these guys play and get some information on them. And playing at this field definitely helps.”

Scott McGough, Edwin Jackson, Anthony Gose and David Robertson finished a five-hitter for the Americans, who struck out 14.

BMX rider Connor Fields out of critical care

American BMX racer Connor Fields has been moved out of critical care unit at St. Luke’s International hospital a day after suffering a brain hemorrhage during a horrific qualifying crash at the Tokyo Olympics.

Fields was injured during his third qualifying run when he slammed into the first turn and was hit by two other riders. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas was taken by stretcher to an ambulance.

USA Cycling says Fields spent the night in the ICU and doctors reported no additional bleeding or injuries.

USA Cycling staff have been in contact with his family to navigate his care options. Fields will remain in the hospital until cleared.

Spain, Brazil advance in men’s soccer

Mikel Oyarzabal helped Spain into a second semifinal in a month. Brazil remains on track for a quick return to another final.

With youthful squads, Olympic men’s soccer lacks the status of the European Championship or Copa America. The Tokyo Games still offer the chance for the countries to collect trophies this year.

The Spanish were taken by Ivory Coast to extra time before winning, 5-2 with Rafa Mir scoring a hat trick and the go-ahead goal from a penalty by Oyarzabal, who also netted the winning spotkick in a shootout in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals. The continental semifinal was lost to Italy. Now a more youthful Spain squad will be hoping to find a way past Japan, which was taken to penalties by New Zealand before winning the shootout, 4-2.

The gold medalist on home soil in 2016, Brazil continued its title defense with a 1-0 victory over Egypt secured by Matheus Cunha’s low strike in the 37th minute in Saitama.

The goal was set up by Richarlison, who has been allowed by Premier League club Everton to do double duty in the offseason, having already been in the side that lost to Argentina in the Copa America final three weeks ago.

Egypt wasn’t allowed to bring players from England’s top league like Brazil — particularly Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah as one of the three players over the age of 24 permitted in the men’s competition.

“We had to take advantage of the few opportunities we had,” Brazil coach André Jardine said. “We know from now on there won’t be any more high scores for the rest of the tournament.”

France mixes up Japan’s gold hopes in judo

Japan’s hopes of adding yet another judo gold to its collection were dashed, after succumbing to France, 4-1, in the newly introduced mixed team final on the last day of judo competition at Nippon Budokan. The second-place finish was a bittersweet end to a remarkable run by Japan’s “dream team” — Tsukasa Yoshida, Chizuru Arai, Akira Sone, Shohei Ono, Shoichiro Mukai and Aaron Wolf — four of whom won individual gold in Tokyo . . . Mete Gazoz of Turkey won the men’s individual archery title. It was the first gold medal won by a country other than South Korea, which went 4 for 5 in archery over the Olympics. Gazoz beat Mauro Nespoli of Italy in the final by a 6-4 score. He earned Turkey its first Olympic medal in archery . . . Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin swept China’s Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen for gold in the men’s doubles badminton final. The unseeded Taiwan, after a shaky start, took the first game 21-18, with a highly aggressive style, and then dominated China in the second, 21-12 . . . The Russian Olympic Committee won the women’s team saber fencing after beating France, 45-41, in the final. The Russian athletes were 20-14 down after four of the nine bouts in the final before Olga Nikitina turned it around by winning the fifth bout 11-3 over Charlotte Lembach . . . New Zealand beat France, 26-12, to win the women’s rugby sevens title. It was a gold medal five years in the making for a New Zealand lineup that lost the 2016 final to Australia when rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro . . . China won its 20th gold medal as Lu Yunxiu edged Charlie Picon of France in women’s windsurfing. Lu finished the competition with 36 points to Picon’s 38. Emma Wilson of Britain took the bronze in sailing . . . Kiran Badloe won the Netherlands’ third straight gold medal in windsurfing RS:X. Thomas Goyard of France earned silver and Bi Kun of China was third, becoming the first male athlete from China to medal in sailing . . . Spain’s Alberto Fernandez and Fatima Galvez won gold in mixed team trap shooting. They defeated San Marino’s Gian Marco Berti and Alessandra Perilli, 41-40 in the gold medal match . . . Nina Christen of Switzerland won women’s 50-meter three-position rifle for her second medal. Christen pumped her fist after a 10.2 on her final shot and had an Olympic-record 463.9 points to beat Russian Yulia Zykova by 2.0 . . . Ivan Litvinovich gave Belarus a second consecutive gold in men’s trampoline. The 20-year-old Litvinovich put together a spectacular routine during the finals, posting a score of 61.715 to edge 2012 Olympic champion Dong Dong of China. Dylan Schmidt of New Zealand earned the bronze . . . Lyu Xiaojun won gold in the men’s 81-kilogram weightlifting category after Italian rival Antonino Pizzolato missed with a shot at the clean and jerk world record . . . Fares Elbakh of Qatar won the gold medal in the men’s 96-kilogram weightlifting category with a dominant performance, earning the country’s first Olympic title.