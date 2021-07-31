Red Sox roster is set, but real questions remain about the rotation

Here’s a breakdown of where the Sox stand as of Saturday with a reminder that rosters will expand from 26 to 28 on Sept. 1:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The trade deadline is behind us . Unless the Red Sox claim a player off waivers or sign a free agent, they have the group which will carry them through the final 56 games of the season for better or worse.

MLB roster: RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Martín Pérez, RHP Nick Pivetta, RHP Garrett Richards, RHP Eduardo Rodriguez.

Injured list: LHP Chris Sale (elbow).

Minor-league depth: RHP Tanner Houck, RHP Connor Seabold.

Analysis: The rotation had a 3.94 ERA at the end of April. It was 4.20 at the end of May, 4.57 at the end of June and was 4.57 through Friday. That’s eighth in the American League and now higher than the league average of 4.42.

The other AL teams in playoff position — the White Sox (3.34), Astros (3.45), Athletics (3.63) and Rays (3.92) — are all significantly better.

After failing to improve the rotation at the deadline, the Sox are putting a heavy burden on Sale to provide a lift. He’s on track to return Aug. 10, nearly two years after he last pitched in a major league game.

The Sox are banking on the idea that he’ll be sharp right away. That’s a big assumption but Sale is certainly capable.

As Houck builds up innings, he could claim a spot sometime soon if Richards and Pérez continue to falter. Seabold has pitched only 14 innings so far as he returns from elbow inflammation. He could be an option in September.

Bullpen

MLB roster: RHP Matt Barnes, LHP Austin Davis, RHP Adam Ottavino, RHP Yacksel Rios, RHP Hansel Robles, RHP Hirokazu Sawamura, LHP Josh Taylor, RHP Phillips Valdez, RHP Garrett Whitlock.

Injured list: RHP Ryan Brasier (left calf), RHP Matt Andriese (right hamstring), LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (oblique)

Minor-league depth: RHP Austin Brice, RHP Kaleb Ort, RHP John Schreiber, RHP Marcus Walden.

Analysis: Davis and Robles were low-profile acquisitions at the deadline, but Chaim Bloom and his staff have shown a knack for making good pitching choices.

Brasier has not pitched all season because of a variety of injuries. He is working toward a return, perhaps by September, and could provide a lift given his experience and willingness to throw strikes. Ort, who was snagged from the Yankees in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft, has been lights out in Worcester.

Alex Cora and pitching coach Dave Bush have had a good feel for bullpen use all season. But as was the case in the rotation, they could have used higher-quality help than Davis and Robles at the deadline.

Infield

MLB roster: UTIL Jonathan Arauz, SS Xander Bogaerts, 1B Bobby Dalbec, 3B Rafael Devers, 2B-SS Kiké Hernández.

Injured list: Christian Arroyo (left hamstring), Marwin Gonzalez (right hamstring), Danny Santana (left groin).

Minor-league depth: 2B Jeter Downs, UTIL Yairo Munoz, UTIL Jack Lopez, 1B Josh Ockimey.

Analysis: The Sox have All-Stars at shortstop and third base and Hernández is playing well offensively and defensively at second base. But the Sox have the third-lowest OPS (.646) at first base in the majors.

Their plan is for recently acquired outfielder Kyle Schwarber to come off the injured list in 2-3 weeks and learn to play first base on the fly.

Schwarber is eager to try, which is great. But that’s asking a lot, especially in the heat of the pennant race.

Gonzalez could return from the injured list as soon as Tuesday.

Outfield

MLB roster: LF-1B Franchy Cordero, CF Jarren Duran, RF Hunter Renfroe, LF Alex Verdugo.

Injured list: LF-DH-1B Kyle Schwarber.

Minor-league depth: Michael Gettys, Johan Mieses.

Analysis: Count Hernández in this mix, too. As a group, the Sox outfield is in the lower third of the American League in OPS (.712) and home runs (38).

Verdugo hit .295 with an .812 OPS in 196 major league games from 2018-20. He has hit .272 with a .753 OPS this season. Since June 1, he’s down to .258 with a .699 OPS.

Duran brings game-changing speed to the mix. But he had a .198 OBP through 12 games. Rookies deserve time to adjust, but the Sox need Duran to make that turn soon.

As Schwarber, Arroyo and Gonzalez return, Cora will have more lineup options and could wring increased production from the outfield.

Designated hitter

MLB roster: J.D. Martinez.

Injured list: None.

Minor-league depth: None.

Analysis: There aren’t many true DHs any more outside of Martinez, Nelson Cruz, Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani. Martinez has bounced back from his forgettable 2020 season but isn’t yet producing at the level he did from 2018-19.

Schwarber fits the profile of a DH and could get some at-bats there with Martinez playing left field. History suggests that would be a bad idea to do regularly. Martinez has one home run and six RBIs in 64 at-bats as an outfielder this season.

Catcher

MLB roster: Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vazquez.

Injured list: None.

Minor-league depth: Jett Bandy, Chris Herrmann, Connor Wong.

Analysis: Vazquez is among the top defensive catchers in the game and has played 715 2/3 of a possible 923 1/3 innings. Only Willson Contreras of the Cubs has played more.

But Vazquez has fallen off offensively after a good start to the season. Plawecki has been getting more opportunities as a catcher, DH and pinch hitter.

Wong was steady in the three games he caught earlier this season when Plawecki was injured. Bandy and Herrmann have major league experience.

The Sox have enviable catching depth. They hope not to need it.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.