Top picks John Beecher and Mason Lohrei highlight roster for Bruins’ development camp this week

John Beecher (2019) and Mason Lohrei (2020), the Bruins’ top two picks in their respective draft years, will be among the 28 players arriving this weekend for the start of the club’s development camp Monday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

Four players chosen in the 2021 draft last weekend, including Brett Harrison, Ryan Mast, Andre Gasseau, and Tyler Gallagher, also will be part of the five-day camp, which is expected to be open to the public.

Beecher, a 6-foot-3-inch pivot from Elmira, N.Y., was a first-round pick (No. 30) in 2019 and now has played two seasons at the University of Michigan. He was chosen to the play for Team USA at the most recent World Junior Tournament, but was a last-minute scratch when he tested positive for COVID-19.