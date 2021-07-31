Top picks John Beecher and Mason Lohrei highlight roster for Bruins’ development camp this week

John Beecher (2019) and Mason Lohrei (2020), the Bruins’ top two picks in their respective draft years, will be among the 28 players arriving this weekend for the start of the club’s development camp Monday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.
Four players chosen in the 2021 draft last weekend, including Brett Harrison, Ryan Mast, Andre Gasseau, and Tyler Gallagher, also will be part of the five-day camp, which is expected to be open to the public.
Beecher, a 6-foot-3-inch pivot from Elmira, N.Y., was a first-round pick (No. 30) in 2019 and now has played two seasons at the University of Michigan. He was chosen to the play for Team USA at the most recent World Junior Tournament, but was a last-minute scratch when he tested positive for COVID-19.
Lohrei, a 6-4 left-shot defenseman, came aboard as the 58th pick in last year’s draft. He will be attending his first development camp, while Beecher will be here for a second time. Lohrei, after playing the last three seasons with USHL Green Bay, will enter Ohio State as a freshman this summer.
Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman, a favorite to split the netminding job much of the season with newly acquired Linus Ullmer, won’t be part of the camp. Home in Alaska for the summer, he is not scheduled to be in Boston until the days leading up to rookie camp in September, and likely will be fast-tracked to the varsity camp.
ROSTER
*Indicates attendance is on an invite basis
Forwards — Johnny Beecher, Riley Duran, Parker Ford*, Andre Gasseau, Tyler Gratton*, Curtis Hall, Brett Harrison, Matthew Kopperud*, Trevor Kuntar, Reed Lebster*, Marc McLaughlin*, Benjamin Myers*, Quinn Olson, Jake Schmaltz, and Alex-Olivier Voyer*.
Defensemen — Ty Gallagher, JD Greenway*, Mason Langenbrunner, Mason Lohrei, Brady Lyle, Anton Malmstrom*, Ryan Mast, Dustyn McFaul, Travis Mitchell*, and Brandon Scanlin*.
Goaltenders — Kyle Keyser, Zachary Stejskal*, and Keith Petruzzelli*
SCHEDULE
(At Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, unless noted. Times subject to change.)
Monday, Aug. 2
▪ On-ice session (Group 1), 10:45 a.m.
▪ On-ice session (Group 2), 11:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
▪ On-ice session (Forwards), 10 a.m.
▪ On-ice session (Full group), 11 a.m.
▪ On-ice session (Defenseman), 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
▪ On-ice session (Defenseman), 10 a.m.
▪ On-ice session (Full group), 11 a.m.
▪ On-ice session (Forwards), 12:15 p.m.
▪ Community event at Willie O’Ree Community Street Hockey Rink, (235 Western Ave., Boston), 3 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
▪ On-ice session (Forwards), 10 a.m.
▪ On-ice session (Full group), 11 a.m.
▪ On-ice session (Defenseman), 12:15 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
▪ On-ice session, 10 a.m.–noon.
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.