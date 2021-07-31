Tyler Glasnow, Rays bracing for season-ending Tommy John surgery recommendation

The Rays originally didn’t completely rule out Glasnow returning in time to help down the stretch run as the AL champions look to reach the World Series again.

Glasnow has been taking part in a rehab program that included playing catch since going on the injured list June 15 in an attempt to avoid surgery.

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow is expecting to get a recommendation from doctors next week to have Tommy John surgery that would keep him out the rest of this season and possibly next year.

However, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said before Saturday night’s game against Boston that he is not surprised by the development.

“I personally expected that,” Cash said. “We know Glasnow really well. He’s going to exhaust every avenue trying to avoid that because he wanted to come back and contribute. He’s just a big part of our club, but I think there’s still more to be determined. I think it’s very fair that’s where it’s heading.”

Glasnow was examined on Friday, at which time he got on a mound and felt discomfort while throwing. He is scheduled to meet with doctors again on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-8 Glasnow went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts this season.

Tampa Bay has 14 pitchers on the injured list.

Veteran right-hander Chris Archer, sidelined by right forearm tightness, is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham and could be ready to join the rotation in a couple of weeks.

Several relievers, including Collin McHugh (right arm fatigue), Nick Anderson (right elbow strain), and Ryan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation), are expected back this season.

Alek Manoah strong in return performance

George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 for their third straight win.

Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah (3-1) allowed just two singles. The rookie right-hander hadn’t pitched since July 9 after slipping on the dugout steps and hurting his back in Toronto’s first series following the All-Star break.

Manoah retired 16 straight batters in between the pair of hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Reliever Ryan Borucki got two outs in the eighth and Adam Cimber finished by striking out four straight batters.

Brewers have two more test positive for virus

Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed in quarantine in the latest cases to affect the NL Central leaders.

A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, missed the game at Atlanta due to contact tracing.

Earlier this week, star outfielder Christian Yelich tested positive for the coronavirus and was showing mild symptoms. Utilityman Jace Peterson was sidelined at the time due to contact tracing.

Asked if these new positives were connected to Yelich’s case, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said “no way to know that.”

Counsell said the team is “hoping we can minimize it and keep it where it is.”

The positive tests came after Cousins and Strickland, who Counsell said have had vaccinations, reported symptoms.

Don Mattingly out with coronavirus

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the New York Yankees.

The 60-year-old Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the park for the game. The former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.

Mattingly’s case is isolated, the team said. The remainder of the coaching staff and players underwent rapid antigen testing and all tested negative.

Bench coach James Rowson will manage the club during Mattingly’s absence.