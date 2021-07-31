Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff in COVID-19 protocol

Rivera gave players a “what if” scenario that, if this were the season opener Sept. 12 against the Chargers, even players added to the protocol that morning would be ineligible to play that game or against the New York Giants four days later.

Washington is second-last in the NFL in percentage of players to receive at least one dose of a vaccine and, as of Saturday evening, only Arizona with nine had more in league protocol. His team’s lagging vaccination rate and the potential pitfalls of an outbreak have been a point of consternation for coach Ron Rivera , who is immune deficient after undergoing treatment last year for a form of skin cancer.

All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe are in virus protocol, making them the fifth and sixth Washington Football players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

“It brings the reality of what the rules are and I hope it helps,” Rivera said. “But these young men have to make their decisions.”

Just under 90 percent of NFL players have received at least one dose. Nine teams are at 95 percent of players in the vaccination process and just one is under 70 percent. Washington is not above that mark by much.

Scherff, reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young, safety Landon Collins, quarterback Taylor Heinicke, and tight end Logan Thomas all wore a mask when addressing reporters inside the team facility this week, a requirement for unvaccinated players. None were willing to disclose his vaccination status.

“It’s a personal decision for me,” Scherff said Friday. “It’s a personal decision for everybody. Nobody’s made a deal of it. We’re all here to play football and that’s what we’re doing.”

“We’re hoping we can get some more guys vaccinated, but we’ll see,” Rivera said, citing appointments scheduled for players to get a vaccine dose Sunday after returning home. “It’s a difficult topic. I’ve tried to approach it with a lot of our players, talked to a lot of our guys that have it. It’s a personal thing, but we can sway them, hopefully.”

Drew Brees Replacement Derby on for the Saints

Even as Jameis Winston insists he’s going to make better decisions with the football, the potential successor to Drew Brees in New Orleans doesn’t want to give the impression he’s going to shy away from aggressive, downfield throws.

There’s “no check-down mentality,” Winston asserted after training camp practice at Saints headquarters in Metairie, La. “It’s: Take what they give you. That’s one thing our coaches preach. ... We want to be able to move through those progressions quickly and be able to get the ball completed.”

Unlike the past 15 seasons, when Brees was shattering franchise and NFL passing records, the Saints do not have a clear-cut starting quarterback heading into the season. It will be either Taysom Hill, who went 3-1 as a fill-in starter when Brees was injured last season, or Winston, a 2015 top overall draft choice who passed for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns with Tampa Bay in 2019, but also was intercepted an NFL-high 30 times.

After being unceremoniously let go by the Bucs when they saw an opportunity to acquire Tom Brady, Winston approached his 2020 campaign as an apprenticeship under Brees and coach Sean Payton, who designs a Saints offense that has been among the most prolific in the NFL the past 15 years.

When Brees retired, Winston signed for at least one more season with New Orleans, giving him an opportunity to compete with Hill.

“You can’t put a price on having an opportunity to be an NFL [starting] quarterback,” Winston said. “I think it’s one of the most desired positions in all of sports.”

This is a nuanced competition in that Winston and Hill are different stylistically. Payton is trying to discern whose style will give the club the best chance to win, and he said his offense will “evolve and take on a little bit of a new life of its own based on who’s playing quarterback.”

Winston has well-documented arm talent. Hill is a dual-threat quarterback who — even when Brees was healthy — was regularly subbed in for designed option runs. While Payton won’t rule out something akin to a platoon system, that’s not his preference.

“Generally speaking, I think it’s important to have a stable leader in there at that position,” he said.

A.J. Brown, Julio Jones ready to be fearsome 1-2 in Tennessee

Asked how he was feeling in training camp after dealing with multiple injuries last season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown smiled.

“I’m pretty sure everybody can tell I’m healthy,” Brown said. “Soon, everybody else will know, too.”

The acquisition of Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons dominated the Titans’ offseason, as the team added a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to an already prolific offense. But Brown has grabbed the spotlight in the early days of camp, looking healthy again and all but unstoppable.

It’s easy to see the joy in Brown’s game again, after he underwent two minor knee surgeries during the offseason. An ankle injury also troubled Brown, who missed two full games and didn’t start in two others last season. He still earned a Pro Bowl nod in his second season after catching 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“As far as practice, I’m so comfortable” Brown said. “I feel like I can do whatever I want to do when I want to do it. My confidence is through the roof.”

Part of Brown’s enthusiasm also stems from Jones' arrival to the Titans after 10 years in Atlanta, where he piled up 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 TDs. Brown, 24, has long been an admirer of the 32-year-old Jones, so having him in the same receiving room now is a thrill.

“I’m really excited, to be honest,” Brown said. “At the end of the day, I’ve still got to do my job. But he’s going to be in the Hall of Fame. That’s a Hall of Fame receiver on the other side of me. So you know I’ve got to pick my game up. We’re only going to make each other better.”

Jones, who played in just nine games in 2020 and is largely being limited to individual drills, sounds as excited.

“It’s just been amazing,” Jones said of working with Brown. “I was watching him from afar. But just being in the building with him now, just seeing his work ethic, seeing everything he does, he’s a true professional.”

Colts add Brett Hundley after Carson Wentz injured

Indianapolis signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, one day after the team said projected starter Carson Wentz would be out indefinitely with an injured foot. Hundley was drafted by Green Bay in the fifth round in 2015. The 6-foot-3 UCLA product has played 18 games and started nine in his six-year career for the Packers, Arizona, and Seattle, completing 199 of 337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also run 46 times for 309 yards and one score. The Colts opened camp with four quarterbacks but only one, Wentz, who had thrown an NFL pass . . . Baltimore agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran linebacker Justin Houston, pending a physical. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Houston, a four-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 11th NFL season. He has 97½ career sacks, including eight last season as he started all 16 games for the Colts last season and 22 with the Chiefs in 2014 . . . Zach Wilson shook off a rough training camp debut by showing off the type of eye-popping playmaking ability that made him so coveted by the New York Jets. Such as scrambling to avoid a pass rush and then launching a pretty pass downfield to a streaking Elijah Moore for an 80-yard touchdown. Fans, who were able to attend practice for the first time since 2019, went wild. Meanwhile, left tackle Mekhi Becton went over to Wilson and tapped him a few times on top of his helmet. “He’s doing things you’re not expecting him to do,” Becton said. “There’s a lot of things that he’s out there doing that you don’t expect him to do, so I can’t just key in on one thing. ... I was just thinking to myself if we can give him time and he can make throws like that, we’re going to win a lot of games.”