How are the nine Massachusetts SPACs doing so far?

SPAC stands for special purpose acquisition company ― a corporate entity created to raise money, obtain a stock market listing, and then go find a promising company to buy. CEOs of some fast-growing companies like the mechanism because it can compress the time involved in going public and eliminate the uncertainty around how a company will ultimately be valued.

Since the Boston-based sports gaming site DraftKings made its stock market debut in April 2020, eight other Massachusetts companies have gone public by taking the same path: a complex transaction called a SPAC. They include Berkshire Grey of Bedford, which makes robotic systems that make warehouses more efficient, and Boston-based Cerevel Therapeutics, developing drugs to treat Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy.

Advertisement

But how is this class of nine Massachusetts SPACs doing so far?

I asked the Boston investment bank Bowen Inc. to take a look, and it found that the cohort has collectively seen its share prices rise an average of nearly 45 percent. But when you zoom in, you find that DraftKings and Cerevel have driven most of that increase, with 388 percent and 147 percent increases respectively since they began trading in 2020. Six of the nine companies are down. And while that 45 percent may sound like a great number for your 401(k), the Nasdaq 100 index is up nearly 100 percent over the same timeframe. Massachusetts-based tech companies that have taken the “old school” approach to an initial public offering are up 116 percent, according to the Bowen data.

What’s going on here?

More of these SPAC entities are hunting for smaller and smaller companies to take public, and they’re often bidding against each other for the privilege. One example: Evolv Technologies, a Waltham maker of security gateway technology, had four SPACs vying to take it public. Evolv’s revenue in 2020: $4.8 million, though the company’s sales are growing at a good clip. Evolv started trading in July.

Advertisement

There are currently 400 SPACs trying to find companies to acquire, and all of them have a clock ticking down on the time in which they must do that. At some point, says Ben Howe of the Boston investment bank AGC Partners, there are simply no more perfect peaches to buy. So the people running SPACs are making offers on fruit that is under-ripe fruit, or has a few bruises.

Referring to tech companies going public via SPAC, Howe says, “They’re not the top companies out there. They’ve got dings in them; they’ve got imperfections.” And because of the competitive bidding process — which valued Evolv at $1.7 billion — “there’s no juice left in the deal when these SPACs come out,” he says. When Howe’s firm looked at the performance of tech companies that had gone public via a SPAC in 2020 versus 2021, it found a one percent increase in share price in 2020, and a zero percent increase in the class of 2021.

The people who create these SPACs and put money into them early are typically buying in at $1.50 a share, Howe says, while anyone who purchases shares once the SPAC is a public company is paying $10 a share. As a result, he explains, if the share price of the SPAC drifts down to $6 after it finds a company to acquire, those early investors “can sell their shares for $6 and make a killing, and you as the average investor are down $4.” That difference between insiders buying shares at $1.50 and Jane on Main Street buying them for $10 means that the insiders “have close to nothing to lose. There’s a lot of room for error, and that is a mega difference between SPACs and traditional IPOs,” Howe says. He also asserts that the quality screening that big investment banks apply to traditional IPOs are “very different” from how they vet SPAC offerings.

Advertisement

Still, Howe believes that “you’re going to have some gems in SPAC-land — good plays that will rise over time. You just have to be really, really careful” when buying stocks that are going public at high valuations after a bidding war between competing SPACs, and assuming the rising tide of a hot market will help them.

Some investors may think buying a SPAC at $10 a share “allows you to be a venture capitalist” says Paul Bowen. They might be searching for the next DraftKings — about to benefit from a COVID-related surge in gaming and entertainment — or Cerevel, which announced positive results for a drug it is developing to treat schizophrenia in June.

While companies going public via SPAC “all have technology and products,” Bowen says, “their commercial prospects, as defined by paying customers, are immature.”

Even Woody Benson, chief operating officer of a SPAC, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., says “the average investor should probably stay out of it.” Thimble Point is in the process of acquiring Pear Therapeutics, a Boston digital health care company focused on helping people with substance abuse problems. Pear is expected to generate only about $4 million in revenue this year. Benson and his colleague Elon Boms are planning to create another SPAC this fall, “depending on market conditions,” Boms says.

Advertisement

At DraftKings, chief executive Jason Robins says that once a company like his hits the stock market, the route it took to get there doesn’t have much impact on investors’ view of it. He says that in the year-plus since DraftKings began trading, Robins said, he has spoken with “several CEOs considering SPACs” and that “there is definitely a lot more interest now, versus a year ago.”

“When used correctly, SPACs give public investors access to high-growth companies at an earlier stage,” says Greg Mark, founder and chairman of Markforged, a maker of 3D printers in Watertown that went public in June. “That’s a powerful shift in market dynamics.” But Mark says that “some of them will be big winners. Others won’t.”

And while there are inherent risks in buying stock in young companies that may go public at inflated valuations, there is an upside to the local economy from all this SPAC activity: it’s yet another way for companies to suck up capital that they will spend on people, office space, software, and service providers.

Peter George, chief executive of Evolv Technologies, which sells gateway systems that can detect concealed weapons and people with elevated temperatures, acknowledges that “we ended up over-capitalizing the company with $385 million” as part of the SPAC deal that took Evolv public.

Advertisement

Last May, when I spoke with George, he had laid off 12 percent of theworkforce, and asked others to accept pay cuts. In the first six months of 2021, with that big deposit in his company’s bank account, “we’ve doubled the size of the company in Boston, to 125 people, and we’ll do it again in the next six months.”

In addition to Pear, at least seven other Massachusetts companies are lined up to go public through a SPAC deal. A giant jolt of capital, and a shortcut to a Nasdaq ticker symbol, can be tough to pass up.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.