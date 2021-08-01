20-year-old Randolph man arrested after pursuit through Hingham, Weymouth

Weymouth police reported at 1:13 p.m. Friday that a 2007 Nissan Sentra had fled a crash scene and was headed into Hingham on Fort Hill Street, according to the statement. A driver soon reported that a Sentra was driving on a flat tire, swerving “all over the road,” on Beal Street, police said.

Sidney Clinton Borno is facing charges of failing to stop for police, operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation, and a marked lanes violation, Hingham police said in a statement.

A 20-year-old Randolph man was arrested after he allegedly led Hingham police on a pursuit on Route 3A Friday afternoon after leaving a crash scene, driving erratically across the double yellow lines and onto sidewalks on two flat tires, officials said Sunday.

A police sergeant pulled the Sentra over. The driver parked on a sidewalk, opened his door, leaned out the window to look back at the police cruiser, closed the door, and drove away, swerving over the road’s fog line and grinding against the curb with two flat tires on the right side, according to police.

The Sentra drove down Route 3A back into Weymouth, weaving over the center lines, nearly striking several oncoming cars, and again driving onto the sidewalk, police said. Approaching heavy traffic, the police sergeant hit the car’s rear driver’s side door with his cruiser, disabling the Sentra, according to the statement.

After coming to a stop, Borno allegedly refused to follow officers’ instructions and reached under the car’s seat, eventually producing a cellphone, police said. While arresting Borno, police “noticed his lethargic demeanor, slurred speech and the strong odor burning marijuana coming from him,” the statement said.

Borno was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear at Hingham District Court on Monday. A request was submitted to the Registry of Motor Vehicles that his license be suspended as an immediate threat, police said.

