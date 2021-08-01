Body of missing Newbury man pulled from Merrimack River in Newburyport

Kevin Mahoney, 33, of Newbury was reported missing about 7:30 p.m. Saturday by his girlfriend, who said she had not seen him since early that morning, according to authorities.

The body of a man who went missing Saturday in Newburyport was found in the Merrimack River near the North End Boat Club on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

At about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, rescue crews located a body “believed to be that of Kevin Mahoney,” who was last seen near the docks at the boat club, according to a statement from City Marshal Mark Murray and the Newburyport Police Department.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search efforts,” Murray said in the statement. “At this time, I would like to send my condolences to Mr. Mahoney’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Mahoney’s girlfriend told police he was seen near the intersection of Water and Federal streets in Newburyport late Friday night or shortly after midnight Saturday, the statement said. He was then seen by a member of the North End Boat Club outside the club building about 1:30 a.m.

Authorities say Mahoney was last seen in the driveway near the boat club docks, and his cellphone and backpack were found aboard a boat owned by his family, which they dock at the club.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death, the statement said. Newburyport police and the Essex district attorney’s office are investigating.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.