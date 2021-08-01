Louis May Alcott’s Orchard House reopens in Concord

The Louisa May Alcott Orchard House in Concord opened its doors to visitors Sunday for the first time since closing March 13, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Patrons were required to wear masks and purchase timed entry tickets, according to the organization’s website. There to greet them was author John Matteson, who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of Alcott, “Eden’s Outcasts: The Story of Louisa May Alcott and Her Father,” according to the site.

The Orchard House is where Alcott, the 19th-century author and poet, wrote Little Women in 1868. It is typically open all year for guided tours, educational programs, and special events. But staff closed the museum’s doors when the pandemic began to spread in Massachusetts.