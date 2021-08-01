Massachusetts woman found dead after hike at Camelback Mountain in Arizona

The woman was found at about 4:40 p.m. off the Echo Canyon Trail near a home on the northeast side of the mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a statement Friday.

The woman is believed to have been in her 30s and from the Boston area, Phoenix fire Captain Rob McDade told reporters at the scene Friday, according to video from ABC 15 in Phoenix.

A Massachusetts woman was found dead Friday afternoon after a hike at Camelback Mountain near Phoenix, Ariz., amid scorching heat, officials said.

She was found unresponsive “beyond resuscitative efforts and was pronounced deceased,” the statement read.

She appeared to not have water with her when she was found and was possibly attempting to seek help during the heat, McDade said. The National Weather Service in Phoenix said 104 degrees was the high for Friday.

The woman had arrived in town the day before, McDade said. She was hiking with a male companion who lives in the Phoenix area up Camelback Mountain, when she became overheated halfway up the trail and turned around to go to the parking lot, officials said. Her companion continued up the mountain.

The pair was set to meet up back at the parking lot, but when her companion got back down, her belongings were all in the car but she was not there, the fire department said. He called 911 at about 1 p.m. and teams began to search for her.

More than 30 people from the Phoenix Fire Department Technical Rescue Teams searched for the woman, as well as Phoenix police who used their “Firebird” helicopters in the search, the fire department said.

The incident remains under investigation by Phoenix police.

