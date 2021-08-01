Officials report three recent deaths at Suffolk House of Correction

In both cases, emergency medical services and lifesaving techniques were implemented, but those efforts were not successful, according to the statement.

Ayeshia Johnson and Edward Isberg died in separate incidents at the facility, according to a sheriff’s department statement. The Wednesday deaths are not believed to be related and foul play is not suspected, the statement said.

The Suffolk Sheriff’s Department has reported three deaths at the House of Correction since mid-July, including two that occurred within an hour of each other on Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson, 35, was alone in a holding area when she was found unresponsive at about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday She had been civilly committed to the facility by Boston Municipal Court that day , and was awaiting transport to a treatment program, the sheriff’s department said.

Advertisement

Isberg, 42, was found unresponsive and alone in his cell in the facility’s medical unit, the statement said. Isberg had come into sheriff’s department custody that same day on a charge of receiving stolen property, the statement said.

Their deaths came more than two weeks after the July 12 death of Rashonn Wilson. He became ill and was transported to a hospital, where he later died, the sheriff’s department said in a separate statement.

Wilson, 31, had been booked at the sheriff’s department on March 22 on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm, according to the statement.

The Suffolk Sheriff’s Department did not release further information Sunday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.