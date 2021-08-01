South Easton woman identified as victim in fatal Roslindale shooting

A 42-year-old woman from South Easton was identified by Boston police on Sunday as the victim in a fatal daytime shooting in Roslindale on Thursday.

Alicia Heywood was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside Sullivan’s Pharmacy when police were called to the intersection of Corinth and Birch streets at 1:18 p.m. for a report of a person shot, police said in a statement.

Heywood was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities said they do not believe the shooting was random.