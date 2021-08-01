South Easton woman identified as victim in fatal Roslindale shooting

A 42-year-old woman from South Easton was identified by Boston police on Sunday as the victim in a fatal daytime shooting in Roslindale on Thursday.
Alicia Heywood was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside Sullivan’s Pharmacy when police were called to the intersection of Corinth and Birch streets at 1:18 p.m. for a report of a person shot, police said in a statement.
Heywood was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities said they do not believe the shooting was random.
Heywood’s family could not immediately be reached Sunday night.
Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 617-431-0125. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.