Trial begins Monday for man accused of fatally shooting Yarmouth police sergeant in 2018

Thomas Latanowich is accused of shooting 32-year-old Yarmouth police Sergeant Sean Gannon on April 12, 2018, as Gannon was trying to take him into custody on a probation violation warrant at a Marston Mills home.

The murder trial of a man accused of killing a Yarmouth police officer in 2018 is set to begin Monday in Barnstable Superior Court, according to court records.

Thomas Latanowich is brought into Barnstable District Court on Friday, April 13, 2018, in Barnstable, Mass., for his arraignment. Latanowich is charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer who was serving an arrest warrant. (Steve Heaslip /The Cape Cod Times via AP, Pool)

Latanowich has pleaded not guilty to murder and seven other charges. Gannon’s police dog, Nero, was also shot in the incident but survived.

Gannon and Nero were searching the home when they discovered Latanowich hiding in the attic, where Latanowich allegedly opened fire and shot Gannon in the head. Gannon, who had been on the Yarmouth force for eight years, was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

Last fall, a Superior Court judge rejected Latanowich’s motion to suppress statements he allegedly made in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Among those statements was a garbled voicemail he allegedly left with his former girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, in which he said words to the effect of, “I just had to call. I love you. I love you. I killed a cop.”

Authorities had filed more than 100 charges against Latanowich before the 2018 shooting, including for alleged stabbings and drug and gun offenses. Of the more than 110 entries on his criminal history, 28 cases were out of Barnstable District Court. Many of those cases were dismissed.





