Connecting with the world of dreams

While reading Veronique Greenwood’s piece on dream research (“A passageway is opening into the world of dreams,” Ideas, July 25), I thought about other research involving an experimental device that allows a paralyzed man to transfer text — to essentially “type” sentences — to a computer screen by imagining he is handwriting on a sheet of paper (“High-performance brain-to-text communication via handwriting,” Nature, May 12). Could dream subjects be trained in the use of such a device and communicate with it during lucid dreaming? While the vocabulary achieved with the device thus far may be limited, the technique may allow more sophisticated real-time two-way communication with lucid dreamers.

Dr. Katherine L. Phaneuf