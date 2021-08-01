fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Connecting with the world of dreams

Updated August 1, 2021, 53 minutes ago

While reading Veronique Greenwood’s piece on dream research (“A passageway is opening into the world of dreams,” Ideas, July 25), I thought about other research involving an experimental device that allows a paralyzed man to transfer text — to essentially “type” sentences — to a computer screen by imagining he is handwriting on a sheet of paper (“High-performance brain-to-text communication via handwriting,” Nature, May 12). Could dream subjects be trained in the use of such a device and communicate with it during lucid dreaming? While the vocabulary achieved with the device thus far may be limited, the technique may allow more sophisticated real-time two-way communication with lucid dreamers.

Dr. Katherine L. Phaneuf

Westford