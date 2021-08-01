A trusted film critic departs

I have been a longtime reader of and subscriber to the Globe and feasted on many of the movie reviews from your writers since 1968, while I was in college, until now. I was crushed when I read Ty Burr’s farewell in last Sunday’s edition (“Hello, he must be going,” Sunday Arts). He has been a wonderful and consistently reliable guide to our movie enjoyment since he arrived in 2002. While I can understand his points about the changing of the industry, I will certainly miss his regular commentaries and insights that have helped me (and my wife) in our choices for so many years.

Yes, I will be subscribing to Burr’s newsletter, but it leaves me with some sadness that we will not see his work in the Globe any longer. He will be missed.