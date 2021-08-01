A trusted film critic departs

I have been a longtime reader of and subscriber to the Globe and feasted on many of the movie reviews from your writers since 1968, while I was in college, until now. I was crushed when I read Ty Burr’s farewell in last Sunday’s edition (“Hello, he must be going,” Sunday Arts). He has been a wonderful and consistently reliable guide to our movie enjoyment since he arrived in 2002. While I can understand his points about the changing of the industry, I will certainly miss his regular commentaries and insights that have helped me (and my wife) in our choices for so many years.
Yes, I will be subscribing to Burr’s newsletter, but it leaves me with some sadness that we will not see his work in the Globe any longer. He will be missed.
Advertisement
Barry Wilensky
Roslindale