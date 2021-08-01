Annika Sorenstam, 50, romps to 8-shot victory at US Senior Women’s Open

Annika Sorenstam ran away with the US Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, closing with a 4-under-par 68 for an eight-stroke victory. The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time US Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn., in the wire-to-wire victory. “It’s really hard to describe,” Sorenstam said. “When we came here, I just loved the place from the start. Everything felt so good, and then obviously you have to go out there and finish it up, and today I really felt like I played very, very well. To come in here on Sunday knowing what I had to do and I did it, obviously I’m very happy.” Husband Mike McGee caddied for Sorenstam, with daughter Ava, 11 and son Will, 10, in the gallery. “When I turned 50, we had a discussion. I said, `Do you want to see Mama play?′ And they said, ‘Yeah, we want to see Mama play.’ ” Sorenstam said “I said, to do that I have to put in some time. You can’t just go out there and compete with the women out here. They have seen me hitting the balls, they’ve seen me go out there and really put sweat and tears into it, so it’s really paid off. Without them this would not really happen. It’s certainly a team effort.” Sorenstam earned $180,000 and a spot next year in the US Women’s Open. Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 US Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion. Laura Davies, the 2018 winner in the inaugural event, was third at 3 under after a 71. European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew (74) and Yuko Saito (72) were 2 under.

Gavins makes up seven shots for win

England’s Daniel Gavins overturned a seven-shot deficit to claim his first European Tour title at the World Invitational in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn recovered from a triple bogey to win the women’s tournament after a playoff. Gavins carded a bogey-free, 5-under 65 in the final round to set the clubhouse target of 13 under par that none of the later starters proved able to match. Compatriot David Horsey (72) held a share of the lead until losing a ball on the 18th following a wild tee shot to finish a shot behind in second. New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier (70) had been 13 under before dropping shots on the 16th and 17th. He finished tied for third on 11 under with overnight leader Jordan Smith (74), Alejandro Canizares (67), and Masahiro Kawamura (69). Gavins, who was ranked 995th in the world at the end of 2020, had never previously recorded a single top-10 finish on the European Tour. In the women’s event, Anannarukarn (70) overcame a triple bogey on the sixth hole to beat American Emma Talley (70) on the second hole of a playoff. The pair had begun the day tied for the lead with Jennifer Kupcho (71) and the same trio reached the 18th tee locked together on 16 under, only for Kupcho to make a costly bogey after pulling her approach into the water. Both players made par on the first extra hole and another on the second was enough for Anannarukarn to secure her first LPGA title after Talley missed the green with a mis-hit approach. “Honestly I’m just speechless,” Anannarukarn said. “To win here is a special memory.”