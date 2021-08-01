Anthony Rizzo a perfect fit in pinstripes as he shines again for the Yankees

Rizzo, who went to high school in the Miami area, singled home Brett Gardner for the game-tying run in his third game with the Yankees. The first baseman was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline and hit a homer in each of his first two games with New York before Sunday’s clutch at-bat.

The partisan New York crowd in Miami finally got to cheer when the Yankees had an eighth-inning rally highlighted by RBI singles from Rizzo and Aaron Judge .

Anthony Rizzo continued his remarkable debut with the Yankees with another key hit and New York completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Advertisement

Giancarlo Stanton, who had reached on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson, then raced home with the go-ahead run on Judge’s sharp single.

Joely Rodriguez (2-3) got the win in relief for the Yankees. Anthony Bass (1-6) took the loss. Aroldis Chapman retired the side in the bottom of the ninth for his 22nd save.

José Berríos wins Blue Jays debut

José Berríos pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in their first series north of the border since 2019, beating the Kansas City Royals, 5-1, at the Rogers Centre.

Marcus Semien and Santiago Espinal homered to back Toronto’s big-name newcomer.

Acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline Friday for two minor leaguers, Berríos (8-5) allowed five hits, four of them singles.

“I feel really happy about what I did today,” Berríos said. “I was able to throw strikes.”

The two-time All-Star walked one and struck out seven, including four straight in the third and fourth innings.

“His stuff was electric today,” Semien said.

Kansas City loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but Berríos ended his outing by striking out Edward Olivares and exited with a 5-0 lead.

Advertisement

“I didn’t want to let them take the game from my hands,” Berríos said.

The Blue Jays returned to Canada on Friday after having played the entire 2020 season and the first half of 2021 in both Buffalo and Dunedin, Florida, because of border restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We couldn’t have had a better series to start out our Toronto season,” Semien said.

Mets fail to sign top pick Kumar Rocker

The New York Mets failed to sign Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, the ballclub’s top pick from last month’s amateur draft, by Sunday’s 5 p.m. deadline, over a concern about his medical scans.

New York selected Rocker with the 10th overall pick and will receive an extra selection in next year’s amateur draft, the pick after the 10th choice, because of their failure to sign the 21-year-old right-hander.

The Mets lost the $4,739,900 slot value available for draft signings that was assigned to Rocker’s pick.

“This is clearly not the outcome we had hoped for and wish Kumar nothing but success moving forward,” Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said in a statement.

Rocker was a junior and is eligible to return to Vanderbilt for his senior season.

Kyle Gibson brilliant in Phillies debut

Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Phillies debut and got plenty of support as Philadelphia avoided a series sweep by pounding the host Pittsburgh Pirates, 15-4. J.T. Realmuto got five of the Phillies’ 20 hits, with two doubles and four RBIs. Bryce Harper hit three of Philadelphia’s nine doubles and Jean Segura doubled twice and drove in three runs. The Phillies, who are 3½ games back of the New York Mets in the NL East standings, got Gibson (7-3) and pitcher Ian Kennedy from Texas in a deadline deal Friday for rookie righthander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects. A first-time All-Star this season, the 33-year-old righthander had lost his last three starts for the Rangers, giving up 15 earned runs on 22 hits and 12 walks in 17⅓. But Gibson looked fine against the Pirates, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five in 6⅔ innings. He retired the first eight batters before walking Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller in the third . . . Yadiel Hernandez’s solo shot in the ninth inning — his second homer of the day — gave the Washington Nationals a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Hernandez’s four-hit day helped the Nationals overcome three home runs by Rafael Ortega of the Cubs, who tied a franchise record for homers in a game. Washington took two of three in this series against Chicago following trade deadline selloffs that scattered many of the players who helped both teams win the World Series recently . . . Rookie Max Schrock went 5 for 5 with a home run while giving All-Star Joey Votto a break, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-1 victory over the New York Mets. Making his first major league start at first base, the 26-year-old Schrock — who’s also made a relief pitching appearance this year — scored three runs and drove in two . . . Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Goodwin hit a 3-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-4) over the wall in right for his sixth home run of the season. Liam Hendriks (5-2) allowed just one hit in the ninth to complete a scoreless six-inning stint by the Chicago bullpen. Reynaldo Lopez allowed one hit in three innings followed by Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel, who each worked a hitless inning. Chicago won two of three in the series to extend its AL Central lead to nine games . . . Jonah Heim hit his second walk-off homer in as many games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied again to beat the visiting Seattle Mariners, 4-3. Heim and Ibánez both connected against reliever Erik Swanson, who hadn’t allowed a run since now-former Texas slugger Joey Gallo went deep against him in the same ballpark on May 8.

Advertisement



