April Ross, Alix Klineman sweep past Cuba to advance to women’s beach volleyball quarterfinals

Ross and Klineman beat Cuba in straight sets, 21-17, 21-15 in their knockout round opener Monday to reach the quarterfinals, where they will meet the German and her current partner, Maggie Kozuch .

Next up for the Americans is one of the most familiar faces in all of beach volleyball: Four-time Olympian — and defending gold medalist — Laura Ludwig .

April Ross and Alix Klineman put away a Cuban team they had never played before.

Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst won it all in Rio de Janeiro, where Ross and Kerri Walsh Jennings took bronze.

“We have a lot of respect for them and, obviously, Laura’s success,” said Klineman, who also played against Kozuch on the Italian indoor volleyball tour. “We know they’re going to come out motivated. As are we.”

Asked how many times she had played against the 35-year-old Ludwig over the years, Ross said “a lot. A lot.” According to the Beach Volleyball Database, Ross and her partners are 20-8 over the years against Ludwig and hers; they did not meet in London or Rio.

One day after two US teams were eliminated in the round of 16, Ross and Klineman beat Lidy Echeverria and Leila Martinez to keep the Americans’ best medal hopes alive.

The US women’s team of Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes lost in three sets Sunday after winning the first set.

In other matches Monday, No. 1 seed Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada beat Spain in straight sets.

On the men’s side, a Qatari pair that is ranked No. 1 in the world beat Nick Lucena and 2008 gold medalist Phil Dalhausser, 14-21, 21-19, 15-11 in the first round of knockout play. The Americans reached the quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro before losing to the eventual champions, Brazilians Alison and Bruno Oscar Schmidt.

Dalhausser and Lucena went 2-1 in round-robin play, losing only to a Dutch team that won the world championships in 2013. That left them with a tough matchup against Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan, who cruised through the preliminaries without losing a set.

The Americans scored four straight points in the first set to turn a 6-5 edge into a five-point lead and cruised to a 21-14 lead.

Matthew Anderson consoles teammate Torey Defalco after the United States lost to Argentina to be eliminated in men's volleyball. Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

US men’s volleyball fall short of advancing

Micah Christenson gave coach John Speraw a long, tearful embrace as his US men’s volleyball teammates slumped on the floor and the victorious Argentinians celebrated.

Instead of building on the bronze medal won in Rio de Janeiro five years ago, the Americans are going home early from the Olympics for the first time in more than 20 years.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Christenson said after the straight-set loss to Argentina denied the US a spot in the quarterfinals.

“We worked really hard for this. We delayed another year to work as hard as we could for this. This isn’t the way we wanted to finish plain and simple. It’s heartbreaking.”

The Americans won two of their first three matches in Tokyo before losing to Brazil and Argentina to fall to fifth place in Pool B and miss out on the quarterfinals for the first time since losing all five matches in Sydney 21 years ago.

The US brought eight players back from the team that won bronze in 2016, but never got back into top form following the long break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Americans struggled in a tune-up tournament in Italy, and that didn’t change in Tokyo. They started off well by sweeping France in the opener but lost three of their last four matches.

“It’s next to impossible to process it right now,” said Matt Anderson after his third Olympics. “It will be a hard couple of weeks after this tournament thinking about it. I think that’s part of our process as athletes and what we’re forced to do when something means this much to you. It’s going to hurt. It takes time to process that and move on.”

Argentina battled back after losing the first two matches of the Olympics to advance as the third-place team in Pool B with three straight wins. Argentina will play Italy in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

“This team is a great team,” Speraw said. “I honestly just feel like we could go win the world championships next year. It’s obviously not worth thinking about right now, but we’re just going to have to learn and gain from this experience. It’s all you can do right now.”

Earlier in the day, France forced Brazil into five sets before losing 20-18 in the fifth. But by gaining one point in the match thanks in part to an epic 39-37 win in the second set, the French clinched a spot in the quarterfinals as the fourth-place team in Pool B.

The Russian Olympic Committee team took first place in the pool ahead of Brazil after sweeping Tunisia.

The other quarterfinal spot was decided when host Japan beat Iran in five sets to claim third place in Pool A. Japan will play Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Poland swept Canada to improve to 4-1 in the tournament and win the pool, earning a matchup against France on Tuesday.

The Canadians still advanced as the fourth-place team in the pool and will play the Russians in the quarters. Italy swept Tunisia to finish second in Pool A.

Injuries pile up for US women’s volleyball

The US women’s volleyball team has lost a second player to a rolled right ankle after setter Jordyn Poulter landed on a teammate’s foot.

Poulter went down in the third set of a pool-play match against Italy and is being treated by trainers on the sideline. The injury comes two days after star Jordan Thompson went down with the same injury against the Russian Olympic Committee.

Thompson was watching the Italy game from the stands but is hopeful of returning before the end of the Olympics. She missed practice on Sunday to get treatment but USA Volleyball says she is expected to be able to return before the end of the Olympics.

The US is already assured of a spot in the quarterfinals and the match against Italy is to determine seeding only.

Thompson came into the day tied for the third most points in the tournament with 66. Annie Drews started in her place.

Alexander Zverev of Germany poses with his men's tennis gold medal. HIROKO MASUIKE/NTY

Zverev nets tennis gold

Fifth-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany won the gold medal in men’s singles at the Olympics. Zverev beat Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee 6-3, 6-1 for the biggest title of his career.

It followed a comeback victory for Zverev over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain won bronze Saturday.

The top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won gold in women’s doubles at the tennis tournament. The Czechs beat the Swiss team of Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic. Bencic won gold in singles a day earlier by beating Czech player Marketa Vondrouova.

Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani of Brazil took the bronze in doubles.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev beat Russian teammates Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-7 (5), 13-11 for gold in mixed doubles. Ash Barty and John Peers of Australia won bronze.

S;printer Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is in dispute with Belarus. GIUSEPPE CACACE/Photographer: Giuseppe Cacace/AF

Belarus, track athlete in dispute

Belarus track sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says her Olympic team officials tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Tsimanouskaya says in a filmed message on social media she was “put under pressure” by team officials and asked the International Olympic Committee for help.

The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation says the athlete did not board the flight and summoned Japanese police. Foreign ministry officials arrived later at the airport.

A spokesman for the activist group, Alexander Opeikin, says Tsimanouskaya is “being transported to a safe place now” and will be in contact with European diplomats.

Tsimanouskaya, who is due to run in the Olympic 200-meter heats Monday, criticized Belarus team officials on her Instagram account. She said she’d been put in the 4x400 relay despite never racing the event.

The IOC says in a statement it asked the Belarus national Olympic officials for clarification on the dispute.

US super heavyweight takes down Cuban

US super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. beat Dainier Pero of Cuba 4:1 in the quarterfinals at the Kokugikan Arena to clinch the American team’s third medal in Tokyo. Cuba is second only to the United States in gold medals and total medals won in Olympic boxing history and its Tokyo team has been outstanding. The Cubans won three golds and three silver medals in Rio de Janeiro a half-decade ago to finish behind only Uzbekistan in the medals table . . . The Swiss Olympic team says a horse named Jet Set had to be euthanized after a leg injury in the team eventing competition. The horse ridden by Robin Godel tore a ligament in its right foreleg landing a jump toward the end of the cross-country course . . . Tokyo Olympics organizers say they have banished six people, including two silver medalists from the country of Georgia, for breaking rules designed to protect against COVID-19 cases. Toshiro Muto, the games chief executive, says it was a “clear and serious violation” of the so-called playbooks of health and safety rules for two Georgian judokas to go sight-seeing. Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili were seen near Tokyo Tower on Tuesday, after their events were finished. The other four were accredited contractors from Britain and the United States arrested for allegedly using cocaine before the Olympics opened . . . China’s Shi Tingmao captured her second straight gold medal in women’s 3-meter springboard diving. Shi romped to an easy win over teammate Wang Han with 383.50 points. Wang took the silver in 348.75, while American Krysta Palmer grabbed the bronze in 343.75 . . . The French men’s foil team avenged its loss in the 2016 Olympic final by beating a trio of Russians for a gold medal in Tokyo. Erwann le Pechoux, Julien Mertine and Enzo Lefort combined to best Anton Borodachev, Kirill Borodachev and Timur Safin, 45-28 for France’s second fencing gold. Romain Cannone won the men’s epee individual. It’s the first win in men’s team foil for the country since the 2000 Sydney Games. The United States team of Alexander Massialas, Race Imboden and Gerek Meinhardt won the bronze with a 45-31 victory over Japan . . . Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics. Dolgopyat captured gold in the men’s floor exercise by edging Rayderley Zapata of Spain on a tiebreak . . . Australian Matt Wearn won gold in the men’s one-person laser sailing event, and Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark won gold in the women’s one-person dinghy laser sailing event at Enoshima Yacht Harbor . . . Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador won the women’s 76-kilogram weightlifting event as Kate Nye took silver for the United States’ best result in the sport since 2000. Dajomes lifted 118 kilograms in the snatch and 145kg in the clean and jerk for a total 263, beating Nye by 14kg.