As a coach, Richard Barton put the success of his Newton North volleyball programs in the hands of his players

It was the type of minor technique crucial to constructing a program oversized on empowerment.

When opponents called timeout, Newton North volleyball coach Richard Barton would often meander away from his bench, leaving his players to sort things for themselves.

Richard Barton guided the Newton North girls' volleyball team to state championships in 2014, 2017, and 2018. “He had so much belief in us as these teenage kids that we could actually win championships,” said former player Emma Tavolieri.

“He really believed in us as a bunch of high school girls — and guys — to be really mature,” said Emma Tavolieri, who played three seasons under Barton in the early 2010s. “He basically taught us how to be leaders so we could coach ourselves.”

That approach helped Barton win three girls’ state championships (2014, 2017, 2018) in his 30-plus years as volleyball coach at Newton North, the bulk of those coaching both boys and girls. Earlier this month, he announced his retirement.

As for the timing, the Hall of Fame coach cited a desire to reduce his busy schedule, which includes his day job — teaching at a cooperative preschool in Somerville — and his responsibilities with SMASH Volleyball.

“Almost every year, until recently, I didn’t care,” he said of the long days. “It’s what I wanted to do and it didn’t bother me. It was motivating. I didn’t say ‘I’m so tired’ or ‘This is driving me crazy.’

“Why I resigned now is it’s starting to feel like that. It’s not easy to do. A team, or a class, should have a coach, or a teacher, who really has the energy to totally want to be there. I recognized that, so I stopped.”

A 40-year coaching career got its start at the Cambridge YMCA in the mid-1970s. A former cross-country and track runner at Harvard, Barton showed off his vertical leap as a middle hitter.

“I’ve heard many stories about him, in his heyday, being an incredible volleyball player,” said Luke Westman, who played four years under Barton. “I’ve yet to see evidence.”

In 1981, Barton took his first coaching job at Stoneham and in the mid-1980s he took over the girls’ program at Newton North. A few years later, in the late 1980s, he began coaching the boys’ team.

“I got pretty hooked,” Barton said.

He raised three children in Newton, including stepson Lucas Coffeen, now the boys’ coach at Newton South. But he had innumerous proteges along the way.

Needham coach Dave Powell was a rival player for Norwood in the early 2000s, but that didn’t stop Barton from hiring him to coach at one of his clinics.

“He took me under his wing,” Powell said. “It’s not just at Newton North he’s had this impact. It’s across the state and New England and beyond. There’s a ton of stories like mine among his coaching tree.”

Four years after graduating from Newton North in 2012, Westman helped create a girls’ volleyball program at The Millbrook School in New York, where he also coaches boys’ basketball and teaches French.

“There are two things that stand out,” Westman said of Barton’s coaching style. “One is his ability to teach the game to people who are brand new to the sport. His ability to get people to go from zero to All-League or All-Scholastic in a year or two is unlike anything I’ve seen. Second is the relationships he builds with players.”

For Tavolieri, that bond was fostered through the faith he displayed in his players.

“He had so much belief in us as these teenage kids that we could actually win championships,” Tavolieri said.

That belief was accentuated by his quiet demeanor on the sidelines.

“He’s a model for someone who is fiercely competitive, but he’s very calm and very cerebral, almost calculating,” Powell said. “He definitely knows what he’s doing and how to get the most out of his teams.”

Barton laughs hearing descriptions of his sideline tranquility: “I may be calm on the outside, but if you had a device that registers the bumps of my heart it would go bump-bump-bump.”

So far, Barton’s retirement hasn’t felt like much of one, as he’s still teaching preschool and working with SMASH volleyball, which won its first two national championships this year, one for 16U girls and one for 17U boys.

“I know I’ll miss the matchups with him at Newton North,” Powell said. “He was Newton North volleyball.”

Barton isn’t the only influential Massachusetts high school volleyball coach to announce their retirement recently.

Longtime Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ volleyball coach and assistant athletic director Judy Katalina is hanging it up. Katalina had stepped down as head coach prior to the 2021 season, during which she served as an assistant to her former assistant, Greg Falcone.

Katalina retires with more than 450 wins and a place in the Massachusetts Girls’ Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Her L-S teams won seven section titles and reached the state championship game in 2008 and 2010, only to lose to Barnstable both years.

ASFL Home Run Derby

Rosters have been announced for the second annual A Shot For Life Home Run Derby, the winners of which get to claim the crown as “Home Run King/Queen of Massachusetts.” The Derby, which raises funds for the Dr. Curry Research Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital, will take place Sept. 4 (baseball) and Sept. 5 (softball) at Austin Prep in Reading.

“This event is going to be electrifying with the full crowd that we will be able to have this year,” said CEO and Founder Mike Slonina. “I’m looking forward to our players and fans enjoying the atmosphere while raising a lot of money for cancer research.”

Baseball participants: Evan Blanco (Austin Prep), Jake Bollin (Noble and Greenough), Ryan Bonja (Worcester Academy), Niko Brini (BC High), Matt Brinker (Xaverian), Matt Conte (Dexter Southfield), Brandyn Durand (Bishop Hendricken), Jack Goodman (Medfield), Justin Gouveia (Bishop Stang), Ryan Grace (Concord-Carlisle), Mark Henshon (Roxbury Latin), Nick Marshall (Reading), Levi McAllister (St. Mark’s), Aidan Noke (Austin Prep), Payton Palladino (St. John’s Prep), Sean Stephenson (Bishop Feehan), Charlie Walker (Milton) and Jack Winnay (Belmont Hill).

Softball participants: Kelly Colleran (North Attleboro), Bitsy Crowley (Medfield), Lauren Eby (Attleboro), McKenzie Faherty (Bishop Feehan), Melina Fedele (Austin Prep), Emma Ferrara (Needham), Sadie Fitzgerald (Durfee), Kylie Frank (Phillips Academy), Alyssa Grossi (St. Mary’s), Ryanne Haynes (Bellingham), Reilly Jewett (Norton), Kaelyn Larkin (Medfield), Destiny McGrath (Norton), Brianna Meroli (Austin Prep), Ava Venturelli (Taunton), Cate Viola (Tabor) and Emma Walsh (Boston Latin).

A Shot for Life

Before the home run hitters start crushing, the shooters will shoot.

On Saturday at Starland Sportsplex in Hanover, the ninth A Shot For Life Challenge will crown the “Top Shooter in Massachusetts.”

The ASFL Challenge, which also raises funds for the Dr. Curry Research Laboratory, features a marathon shooting contest measuring percentage of free throws, mid-rangers and 3-pointers made in two hours. You can find the rosters, which include defending girls champion Shay Bollin of Bridgewater-Raynham, here. The girls’ competition is 10 a.m. till noon, and the boys’ event from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Notables

North Andover announced Andrea Van Horn as its interim varsity field hockey coach. A teacher at North Andover Middle School, Van Horn has served as an assistant field hockey and indoor track coach . . . Franklin High’s Brett Edmunds was named the 2021 Regional Assistant Coach of the Year by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association. He will be recognized in Scottsdale, Ariz., in December . . . Lincoln-Sudbury righthander Robbie O’Connor announced his commitment to Wake Forest on July 22. O’Connor, who plays for the North East Baseball Rays, will spend a post-grad year at The Winchendon School. The last L-S pitcher to play for the Deacons was Ryan Cusick, who was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 MLB Draft . . . IMG Academy’s Alex Karaban, a 6-foot-7 forward from Northborough, was named to the Nike EYBL Peach Jam Second Team by The Circuit after averaging 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for Expressions Elite. His performance resulted in offers from Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Butler, Florida and NC State in the last 12 days, raising his total to 27 Division I scholarship offers. After playing for St. Peter-Marian High and Algonquin as an eighth grader and a freshman, Karaban suited up for New Hampton School in New Hampshire the past two seasons.