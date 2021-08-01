Game 107: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

Nick Pivetta will take the mound for Boston, hoping to recreate his previous success against the Rays. The righthander has been flawless in two outings against Tampa this season, throwing 11 2/3 scoreless innings - including 6 2/3 innings of no-hit ball on June 24 - striking out 12 batters in the process.

After dropping into second place in the AL East for the first time since June 26, the Red Sox are in need of a win on Sunday night against the Rays to stop a post-trade deadline skid.

He’ll line up opposite lefty Shane McClanahan, who has yet to face the Sox in his rookie season. McClanahan has had a solid debut campaign, posting a 3.93 ERA in 15 starts this season.

Lineups

RED SOX (63-43): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-4, 4.51 ERA)

RAYS (63-42): TBA

Pitching: LHP Shane McClanahan (4-4, 3.93 ERA)

Time: 7:08 p.m.

TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. McClanahan: Has not faced any Boston batters

Rays vs. Pivetta: Arozarena 1-4, Choi 0-2, Díaz 0-2, Franco 0-3, Kiermaier 0-3, Lowe 0-2, Margot 1-9, Meadows 0-6, Mejía 0-3, Wendle 0-4, Zunino 0-1

Stat of the day: The Sox have dropped four of their last five for only the second time this season.

Notes: Tampa Bay ended Boston’s 34-day reign atop the division with a 9-5 victory on Saturday to clinch a series victory ... The Rays have won three straight games and 10 of 15 since the All-Star break ... Boston has dropped four of its past five and is just 8-7 following the break. Starting pitching has been at the root of the Red Sox’s struggles of late, as their starters posted a 7-8 record with a 4.74 ERA in the month of July. Boston’s starters allowed 20 home runs over 25 games in July ... McClanahan has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his past eight starts, going 2-3 with a 3.79 ERA and 46 strikeouts during that span.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.