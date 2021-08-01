‘Our standard is gold.’ US swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s Tokyo star turn is complete

So has it been at Olympus since the days of Duke Kahanamoku more than a century ago. So was it here again on Sunday as the Americans closed out a chlorinated week with a gilded starburst, collecting three gold medals in the final five races and missing a fourth by 13 hundredths of a second. And they punctuated their customary display of supremacy - 30 medals, 11 golds - by taking down the world record in the men’s 4x100-meter medley relay (3:27.28) that had stood for a dozen years.

TOKYO - Caeleb Dressel anchored the new mixed medley relay on Saturday night, bringing his teammates from eighth place to fifth. Fifth, he declared was “unacceptable” for USA Swimming: “Our standard is gold.”

Advertisement

That wouldn’t have happened without Dressel, whose killer butterfly leg brought his colleagues from third place to first and set up anchorman Zach Apple to bring it home in 3:26.78. Dressel, who looks like a tattooed tight end who wandered into a natatorium, was the man of the meet for the Americans as everyone expected he would be.

His five gold medals here put him alongside Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz, and Matt Biondi as the only male swimmers to win that many at one Games. “The US has been dominant for so many years,” Dressel mused. “For me to have my little stamp on the sport is special.”

Dressel’s stamp might as well have been made with a sledgehammer. He broke his own world record in the 100 butterfly. He set Olympic marks in the 50 and 100 freestyles. He gave his mates clear water after his leadoff leg in the 4x100 freestyle. And he sparked them to glory in the finale.

“This was not an easy week at all,” said Dressel, who swam his final five races within 25 hours. “You can’t sleep right, you can’t nap, you’re shaking all the time, you don’t eat. I probably lost 10 pounds. It’s not the most enjoyable process, but it is worth it.”

Advertisement

No other swimmer - and perhaps no other athlete - in these Games came in with the pressure to win day after day after day as did Dressel, who’d earned six gold medals at the 2019 world championships. He told himself that it was just another global meet against the same guys but he knew it wasn’t true. Not at Olympus.

“It’s a different kind of pressure, I’m aware of that now,” he said. “I’ll stop lying to myself...Your whole life boils down to a moment that can take 20 or 40 seconds. How crazy is that? I didn’t tell myself that during the meet but it’s terrifying.”

Dressel’s victory margin in the 50 free (.48) over France’s Florent Manaudou, twice the gap between second and eighth, was the first in a parade of medals for the Americans. Bobby Finke, the surprise victor in the 800 free, pulled off an astounding distance double, running down German world champion Florian Wellbrock on the final lap of the 1,500.

“Honestly, it doesn’t seem too real,” said Finke, the first US winner in the event since Mike O’Brien in 1984. “I came in not really expecting to medal. I was just trying my best to make the finals.”

Advertisement

The US women came agonizingly close to beating the Australians in their medley relay. They were leading by 25 hundredths after the third leg, prompting Aussie anchor Cate Campbell to leave the blocks just as Emma McKeon (she of the seven medals here) was touching. “We’ve either just won or we’ve been disqualified,” Campbell told her partners. “You’ve got to risk it for the biscuit - and we got the biscuit.”

The American men had won the medley ever since the event was added to the program in 1960, almost always breaking the world record. But the British had beaten them at the last world meet and after the US qualified only seventh it seemed possible that they’d miss the podium entirely. So on Saturday night the coaches convened a sitdown and talked about going after the standard that Phelps and friends had set at the 2009 global meet in since-banned synthetic suits.

“They read out what the splits were and it was all splits that we had done in the past week,” said Ryan Murphy, who’d taken bronze in the 100 backstroke. “They said, we don’t want to make this more than it is but you guys have done this. We think you can do it tomorrow. Let’s try to be great tomorrow.”

Murphy came flying off the blocks and gave the Americans the lead. Up against the British and Italian medalists, Michael Andrew had a decent breaststroke leg but left Dressel with a deficit of more than half a second to make up. By the time Dressel touched he’d put his mates up by even more than that.

Advertisement

Apple, who’d anchored the freestyle relay, brought this one home assertively. “We put it all out there,” said British anchor Duncan Scott, “but they put down an unbelievable performance.” No more than the performance that the Americans have expected from themselves for six decades now. Their anthem always is the last one played before they drain the pool. “It’s how we roll,” said Apple.