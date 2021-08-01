Patriots attempting to sort through crowd of running backs

Other positions in the offense have the potential to generate conversation and competition, too.

The quarterback position will obviously remain under close watch, even though coach Bill Belichick reiterated Saturday that Cam Newton remains the team’s starter .

On Tuesday, the Patriots will practice in full pads for the first time this training camp, marking an important step in the installation and evaluation process.

At running back, the team currently has James White, Damien Harris, Sony Michel, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, J.J. Taylor, and Tyler Gaffney. Jakob Johnson is also available at fullback.

Belichick indicated Thursday that Harris, coming off a breakout second-year , has the potential to become New England’s lead back. White is also a lock to make the roster as a reliable pass-catching back and veteran leader. The multi-year team captain re-signed this offseason on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Advertisement

Stevenson, a fourth-round draft pick, is another lock to make the team. The important question is: Will the 23-year-old rookie earn meaningful playing time this season? Or will he follow in the footsteps of Harris and White, shelved away from game action for his first year?

After beginning training camp on the non-football injury list, Stevenson made his practice debut Friday. As a senior last season at Oklahoma, he rushed for 665 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 carries in six games.

In June, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and running backs back Ivan Fears praised Stevenson for a number of promising traits, including his size (6-feet, 227 pounds), quick feet, vision, and ability to break tackles. So, what are the chances he’s ready to take the field?

“We’ve got some pretty good players, so he’s going to have to beat somebody out if he’s going to get on the field,” Fears said. “We’re not just going to give him a free ride. He’s going to have to earn everything he gets.

Advertisement

“Everything he gets he’s going to have to earn. If he doesn’t earn it, he gets to watch. That’s what happens. This is going to be determined by him, not by committee. This is simply by what he does in practice and in preseason games. "

If Stevenson does indeed see the field this season, then he could dip into the snaps of Sony Michel, potentially jeopardizing his future. If the Patriots instead decide to red-shirt Stevenson, then Michel is more likely to be back in the fold alongside Harris and White.

Michel certainly has a lot to play for this year, as the 2018 first-round pick is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the season after the Patriots declined the fifth-year option on his contract.

As for the others, Bolden should earn a spot on the 53-man roster for his contributions on special teams. He opted out of last season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but was on the field for 71.8 percent of New England’s special teams snaps in 2019. Bolden also logged 15 carries that season , rushing for 68 yards and three touchdowns.

Taylor is less of a sure thing, but his role on special teams undoubtedly strengthens his case for a roster spot, too. Appearing in six games last season, Taylor rushed for 110 yards on 23 carries and also fielded one punt return and four kick returns.

Advertisement

Fears said in June, Taylor was having “a hell of (a) spring.”

“He’s going to be an excellent make-you-miss type of back,” Fears said. “He’s got great vision. His run instincts are outstanding. No doubt about it. His hands are good. He can catch the ball. He can run the routes. He’s got all that stuff.

“When it’s all said and done, he’s gotta get out and do it. He’s gotta do it in practice. He’s gotta do it in preseason games. He’s gotta earn the spot. He’s gotta show us he can play. No matter what his size is, he’s gonna have to show us that he can play.”

Gaffney seems to be the only obvious cut at running back. The two-time Super Bowl champion is now in his second stint with the Patriots, after initially retiring from the NFL in March 2018 to pursue his pro baseball career.

The Patriots will be required to cut its roster from 90 to 53 players by Aug. 31.

“Hopefully, we can just continue to make gains every day, string good days together, and keep improving,” Belichick said. “We all have a lot of work to do.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.