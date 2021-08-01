Report: Colts Carson Wentz plans to delay surgery with hopes of being available Week 1

This option leaves the door open for Wentz to be available for Week 1. Rapoport added that if Wentz’s foot doesn’t improve during rehab, surgery might be required but shouldn’t keep him out of many games.

The Colts quarterback plans to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than undergo an immediate procedure, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Carson Wentz is holding off on surgery for now, according to an NFL.com story.

Just a few days into training camp, Wentz was already out of practice. He suffered his latest injury Thursday and quickly arranged to see noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson to determine whether minor surgery was needed. Wentz is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason either way.

Advertisement

A caveat to powering through the ailment is that medical personnel believe the sixth-year QB would be much less mobile, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. That was a trademark of Wentz’s game in Philadelphia, where he led the team to three consecutive playoff appearances but was unable to close out each season because of injuries.

Wentz was finally healthy in 2020 but consistently struggled through the first 12 weeks before being benched in favor of then-rookie Jalen Hurts . The Colts traded for the former Pro Bowler in the offseason with hopes of him being the missing piece of a championship puzzle.

The Colts don’t have an obvious replacement on the roster. Jacob Eason , a 2020 fourth-round pick, has received most of the reps in Wentz’s absence after being inactive all of last season. Behind him are sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger, 2020 undrafted free-agent Jalen Morton and Brett Hundley, who was signed Saturday after spending the past two seasons with the Cardinals. Hundley struggled mightily during his nine career starts with the Packers in 2017.

Advertisement

Washington now has seven on COVID list

Veteran defensive tackle Daron Payne was added to the Washington Football Team’s covid-19/reserve list , expanding the list to seven players only a week into training camp.

The group also includes offensive tackles Cornelius Lucas and David Sharpe, right guard Brandon Scherff, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, cornerback Chris Miller and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis. The league does not publicly distinguish which players test positive and which are deemed “close contacts.” Both are included on the list, but the implications differ.

If Payne tested positive for the coronavirus, at least 10 days must pass before he’s eligible to return, which could affect his participation in the team’s first preseason game, against the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Aug. 12; Washington travels the day before, on his would-be 10th day.

If Payne is unvaccinated and deemed a close contact, his timetable for a return can vary, but “high risk” close contacts must isolate for at least five days.

Cowboys to be without two for Hall of Fame Game

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won’t be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers, according to NFL.com. But they’re making progress toward being available for the regular season.

Cooper (ankle) and Lawrence (back) were placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin camp following offseason surgeries. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Sunday the two are “in really good shape.”

“Amari, he looks great,” McCarthy said. “Everything’s been extremely positive from the strength staff. ... His weight is as low as it’s been since I’ve worked with him, so he looks great. And D-Law, same deal. He’s in tremendous shape.”

Advertisement

Dolphins COVID list growing

Mike Gesicki and two other Miami Dolphins tight ends went on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Also sidelined were Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen. The Dolphins have had four training camp practices and were off Sunday.

The Dolphins didn’t say whether the three players tested positive or entered protocol because of contact tracing. Miami has four other tight ends in camp.

Gesicki’s 703 yards receiving in 2020 ranked fourth among NFL tight ends and were the second-most by a Dolphins tight end.

Titans claim ex-Jet Sam Ficken

Tennessee’s search for a solution to their kicking problems continued when the Titans claimed Sam Ficken off waivers from the New York Jets and waived undrafted free agent Blake Haubeil. It’s the latest move in what has been a kicking carousel the Titans the past two seasons.