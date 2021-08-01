Shi Tingmao of China completes Olympic 3-meter diving sweep

TOKYO (AP) — Shi Tingmao of China won the women’s 3-meter springboard title on Sunday, earning her second diving gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Chinese have won four of the first five diving events. They took silver in men’s 10-meter platform synchro.

Shi added the individual 3-meter title to the springboard synchro gold she earlier won with Wang Han, successfully defending both of her titles from five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.